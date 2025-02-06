A Shakaskraal content creator documented her inspiring seven-year journey from working at McDonald's to becoming a qualified educator through UNISA

Through the support of KICP (Khanyisa Inanda Seminary Community Projects), she managed to complete her Bachelor of Education while working as a waitress

Her story of persistence resonated with many South Africans who shared similar experiences of working while pursuing their teaching qualifications

One woman shared a video showing how she managed to become a teacher after being a waitress for over seven years. Images: @nokwazimthethwa

Source: TikTok

A woman's determination to become an educator while working as a waitress has inspired hundreds on TikTok. Content creator @nokwazimthethwa_ shared her remarkable seven-year journey from serving tables to shaping young minds in the classroom.

Her journey began in 2015 at McDonald's in Ballito, where she worked alongside a friend. In 2021, she enrolled at UNISA to pursue her Bachelor of Education degree while continuing to work at various restaurants. The Foundation Phase teaching program, which typically takes four years to complete, requires dedication to child development, educational psychology, and teaching methodology.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Support through partnership

KICP (Khanyisa Inanda Seminary Community Projects) played a crucial role in her success, offering a unique model of pre-service teacher training that combines Open Distance Learning with practical classroom experience. During her internship, she excelled, scoring 92% on her supervised teaching assessment.

The organization's approach to teacher development focuses on professional, personal, and social competence, aligned with international best practices.

Netizens share their love

@user9491478375316 shared their success:

"Long walk to success. I did the same. I was a merchandiser at Pick n Pay and Shoprite, but today I am a principal through UNISA."

@Mandy_Nonhlanhla_Mth related:

"Ahh mntase♥️I'm also a waitress and completed my qualification(BED) last year 🙌🏻🕯Kuzolunga nakum shuthi.. All the best cc."

@maboka.jonathan_🇿🇦 encouraged:

"Well done my sister! This is truly inspiring... I hope those out there who are busy working hard and studying will take a sip from this cup 🥤 💯🔥"

@ZamaHazelNene celebrated:

"I'm so proud of you Chommie ♥️🥹🫂"

@user245813972361 was motivated:

"Yazini let me go and study."

@Phindile_Queen shared:

"Ahhh kodwa memu 👏 nkulunkulu akukhanyisele njalo 🙏🕯 Motivation for me not to get comfortable at call centres."

@Mthandazo_Mbhele connected emotionally:

"💔💔💔We share the same journey....😭😭😭This brings back some memories yoooo! Life"

