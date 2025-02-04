A dedicated teacher shared an endearing TikTok video showing how she and her students celebrated their reunion after the weekend with a fun dance session

The content creator regularly posts videos highlighting the special bond she shares with her learners, transforming dreaded Monday mornings into joyful experiences

South Africans praised her teaching approach, with parents and fellow educators appreciating her commitment to protecting students' privacy while sharing their joy

One teacher shared a video of a dance session she had with her learner after not seeing them during the weekend. Images: @lesegoo_k

Content creator and teacher @lesegoo_k shared a heartwarming video celebrating a Monday morning reunion with her students. The TikTok clip shows the educator and her class engaging in a lively dance session, demonstrating how she transforms typically dreaded Mondays into moments of connection and joy.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You and your learners on a Monday morning because you missed one another over the weekend."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Making a difference in education

Teaching in South Africa is a rewarding career that allows educators to shape young minds and make a real difference. It takes passion, dedication, and commitment, with teachers able to specialize in different phases, from Foundation Phase (Grades R-3) to Further Education and Training (Grades 10-12).

This educator's approach highlights the importance of creating a positive classroom environment—one where students feel excited to learn and look forward to their lessons.

SA applauds caring teacher

@mayine ⁷ commended:

"As a fellow teacher I LOVE that I don't see any faces ❤️Good on you ma'am for protecting these babies."

@Lulu Molapisi declared:

"They have the best teacher ever ❤️"

@Cheeselady observed:

"Ma'am you are loved bona learners gore ba happy bjang 🤣🤣🤣"

@nontoxkhumalo shared:

"My twin boys are also there🥰🥰🥰thnx Ma'am Kgomo❤️"

@Deebriandrea appreciated:

"🤣🤣🤣 Our kids are in safe hands. Thank you 🙏"

@Cutie💜🖤 praised:

"Still our everyday mother♥♥🥰"

@Keeping up with Chloe with a C confessed:

"Listen I cannot even think straight when I don't see my babies 😭and they are high school kids."

@Madam Kgomo 👩🏻‍🏫 responded:

"You honestly do get attached to them 🥹🥲"

