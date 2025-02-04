Global site navigation

“Still Our Everyday Mother”: Teacher’s Monday Morning Dance With Students Wins Hearts
People

“Still Our Everyday Mother”: Teacher’s Monday Morning Dance With Students Wins Hearts

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A dedicated teacher shared an endearing TikTok video showing how she and her students celebrated their reunion after the weekend with a fun dance session
  • The content creator regularly posts videos highlighting the special bond she shares with her learners, transforming dreaded Monday mornings into joyful experiences
  • South Africans praised her teaching approach, with parents and fellow educators appreciating her commitment to protecting students' privacy while sharing their joy

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Teacher's post goes viral.
One teacher shared a video of a dance session she had with her learner after not seeing them during the weekend. Images: @lesegoo_k
Source: TikTok

Content creator and teacher @lesegoo_k shared a heartwarming video celebrating a Monday morning reunion with her students. The TikTok clip shows the educator and her class engaging in a lively dance session, demonstrating how she transforms typically dreaded Mondays into moments of connection and joy.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You and your learners on a Monday morning because you missed one another over the weekend."

Watch the TikTok video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Making a difference in education

Read also

"Love it for aunty": Boss babe shows domestic helper's driving lessons journey in heartwarming video

Teaching in South Africa is a rewarding career that allows educators to shape young minds and make a real difference. It takes passion, dedication, and commitment, with teachers able to specialize in different phases, from Foundation Phase (Grades R-3) to Further Education and Training (Grades 10-12).

This educator's approach highlights the importance of creating a positive classroom environment—one where students feel excited to learn and look forward to their lessons.

Teacher's post goes viral.
One teacher shared a video capturing a dance session she had with her learners as they chased away Monday blues for a productive day. Images: @lesegoo_k
Source: TikTok

SA applauds caring teacher

@mayine ⁷ commended:

"As a fellow teacher I LOVE that I don't see any faces ❤️Good on you ma'am for protecting these babies."

@Lulu Molapisi declared:

"They have the best teacher ever ❤️"

@Cheeselady observed:

"Ma'am you are loved bona learners gore ba happy bjang 🤣🤣🤣"

@nontoxkhumalo shared:

"My twin boys are also there🥰🥰🥰thnx Ma'am Kgomo❤️"

@Deebriandrea appreciated:

"🤣🤣🤣 Our kids are in safe hands. Thank you 🙏"

@Cutie💜🖤 praised:

"Still our everyday mother♥♥🥰"

Read also

“Journey to my new home”: Student shows 6-hour trip to University of Venda

@Keeping up with Chloe with a C confessed:

"Listen I cannot even think straight when I don't see my babies 😭and they are high school kids."

@Madam Kgomo 👩🏻‍🏫 responded:

"You honestly do get attached to them 🥹🥲"

3 other touching education stories

  • Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng community that faced heartbreak after a tragic cricket accident claimed a matriculant's life, prompting education officials to offer support.
  • A teaching graduate's surprising career switch sparked important conversations about educator satisfaction and career fulfilment.
  • One dedicated teacher's classroom transformation project highlighted the lengths educators go to create better learning environments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: