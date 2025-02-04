“Still Our Everyday Mother”: Teacher’s Monday Morning Dance With Students Wins Hearts
- A dedicated teacher shared an endearing TikTok video showing how she and her students celebrated their reunion after the weekend with a fun dance session
- The content creator regularly posts videos highlighting the special bond she shares with her learners, transforming dreaded Monday mornings into joyful experiences
- South Africans praised her teaching approach, with parents and fellow educators appreciating her commitment to protecting students' privacy while sharing their joy
Content creator and teacher @lesegoo_k shared a heartwarming video celebrating a Monday morning reunion with her students. The TikTok clip shows the educator and her class engaging in a lively dance session, demonstrating how she transforms typically dreaded Mondays into moments of connection and joy.
She captioned the video:
"POV: You and your learners on a Monday morning because you missed one another over the weekend."
Watch the TikTok video below.
Making a difference in education
"Love it for aunty": Boss babe shows domestic helper's driving lessons journey in heartwarming video
Teaching in South Africa is a rewarding career that allows educators to shape young minds and make a real difference. It takes passion, dedication, and commitment, with teachers able to specialize in different phases, from Foundation Phase (Grades R-3) to Further Education and Training (Grades 10-12).
This educator's approach highlights the importance of creating a positive classroom environment—one where students feel excited to learn and look forward to their lessons.
SA applauds caring teacher
@mayine ⁷ commended:
"As a fellow teacher I LOVE that I don't see any faces ❤️Good on you ma'am for protecting these babies."
@Lulu Molapisi declared:
"They have the best teacher ever ❤️"
@Cheeselady observed:
"Ma'am you are loved bona learners gore ba happy bjang 🤣🤣🤣"
@nontoxkhumalo shared:
"My twin boys are also there🥰🥰🥰thnx Ma'am Kgomo❤️"
@Deebriandrea appreciated:
"🤣🤣🤣 Our kids are in safe hands. Thank you 🙏"
@Cutie💜🖤 praised:
"Still our everyday mother♥♥🥰"
@Keeping up with Chloe with a C confessed:
"Listen I cannot even think straight when I don't see my babies 😭and they are high school kids."
@Madam Kgomo 👩🏻🏫 responded:
"You honestly do get attached to them 🥹🥲"
