An American woman caused a fiery discussion in the comments after stating that South African men have issues that might stem from generational problems. Women across Mzansi had a lot to say about the topic, with many saying the lady from the US was very correct.

Battle of the sexes

TikToker @scorpiostellyla1meramera shared the short clip online that had a caption that read:

"Spiritual meaning of being with a South African man."

The ladies of the nation didn't mince words about what the lady said and added their accounts of their experiences with South African men.

A gender-based violence capital

South Africa has a real gender-based violence problem. Several social media pages are dedicated to documenting the plight that many innocent women across the country face.

Ladies took the time to air out the issue they have with the men of Mzansi with some of them proving their point in the comments section.

@BaradiThornton🧿 said:

"Worst brand of men in the world."

@🇿🇦 ♥️ mentioned:

"I'm from South Africa 🇿🇦 and you did not lie!!! Only a few women are treated well by their men😭"

@Nika commented:

"iyoh internationally recognized problem 😭😭"

@UppityAfricans posted:

"Raised by singles."

@kamryn🥂 shared:

"So the world is starting to see that lezinja have no brains at all?😂"

@AprilShowers said:

"As a South African man, yup."

@SpeakTruthTarot mentioned:

"As a South African woman, set me free 😭😭😭"

