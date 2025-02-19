An adorable little boy called out his mother for denying him some yoghurt after his teacher told him to get some

The sweet child has become a viral sensation with netizens across the country entertained by his antics

Mzansi adores the cute interaction between the mom and kid, with many pointing out how much he loves his gran

The sweet child, Zuluboy, is known to have passionate arguments with her mom. images: zuluboy129

Mzansi had a massive grin after a little boy called out his mom for denying him food. The adorable kid said his teacher told him to tell his mom to buy him some yoghurt, and the mom was eager to give her side of the story.

You must eat yoghurt

The child, TikToker zuluboy129, was initially upset with his mom for not offering him any food and talked about how his granny said it was wrong not to offer a child some food. He then goes on to scold his mom on how he's supposed to carry some yoghurt with him, to which the defeated mom says she offered to give him some fruit instead.

Cuteness overload

The sweet TikToker has made quite the name for himself on the platform. His account has over 200,000 followers and over three million likes. Various videos show him similarly talking to his mother, with discussions ranging from his mom's eating habits and what his granny tells him.

Zuluboy has gained popularity for his adorable antics. Image: zuluboy129

Mzansi adores the adorable child's energy with many pointing out how much he loves his granny. His cute shenanigans have won over the hearts of millions. Commenters make note that the boy tends to vouch for his granny a lot and that he discusses his teacher with equal enthusiasm.

Many more people spoke about how articulate he was as well as how passionate he was about what he said. Read the comments below:

@Nhlalala 🤍 said:

"No one believes in uMakhulu and teacher like him 😭😭"

@MayakaMawandla mentioned:

"This one can be a good lawyer he’s good at negotiations 👌🏽🤞🏽😂😂"

@Enkosi_Bye commented:

"We need teachers side of the story now. She has been accused of a lot of crimes 😂"

@serenehighness1 posted:

"Love the fact that he calls you Mama kodwa ungu mtana kaMakhulu the confidence ke sana"

@YT: Thato Williams shared:

"😭😭😂😂ah one thing about him ? He has answers for days love that!❤️😂"

@Oatlegile_KM stated:

"I love how articulate this boy is, and one thing about him, he will self advocate 👍🏼🤣"

@dontmakemenauseous mentioned:

"He really doesn’t play about his granny 😭😭😭😭"

@Stsa202009 said:

'I like how he's speaks Xhosa and English... much love from Eswatini.muntfu waMakhulu.. I dont go a day without listening to "utheni uneslender"'

