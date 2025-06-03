A little girl shared a shocking revelation, telling her mom she remembered living in another world before becoming her child

In the video shared on Facebook, the young girl detailed how she lived in her previous life, what she ate, wore and even her skin colour

The clip sparked curiosity and a spiritual debate, with some believing her story while others saying it was probably a dream or something she watched on TV

A little girl told her mom she was someone else's child before, and lived in a world where they ate fruits and wore clothes made of leaves. Image: The Awakening Experience

A little girl left her mom and the internet, stunned after sharing deep, emotional memories of a life she says she lived before being born.

The clip was shared on Facebook by The Awakening Experience, and it quickly went viral, with over 1.5K comments and lots of emotional responses.

The little girl says she lived before

In the clip, the child sits in the car talking to her mom, telling her she had another life before this one. She says she came from a different world, and when that life ended, she came to Earth as herself. Her calm tone makes the moment even more spine-chilling. Her mom, curious, asks her more about the 'world.' The girl explains that it had no buildings, no food like today’s, and no electronics.

People there slept on huge leaves and ate fruits from trees. She says they were surrounded by beaches and were fully connected to nature. When asked how she looked in her other life, she describes having rainbow-coloured hair, black skin, and wearing dresses made from leaves. The entire conversation feels like a scene from a fantasy movie, but the child speaks with so much certainty.

Many social media users believed the young girl's reincarnation theory. Image: The Awakening Experience

SA reacts to the child's revelation

The clip gained massive views, likes, and over 1.6K comments from social media users who were shocked and in disbelief. Many people believed her and shared that they, or their kids, had similar experiences, such as remembering places they’d never visited or saying strange things as toddlers.

A few even claimed their children had 'old souls' or used to talk about life before they were born. Others were more sceptical, saying it sounded like a dream or something she picked up from a cartoon or YouTube video.

User @Messages Sent To Earth added:

"We are all multi-dimensional beings playing humans for a temporary experience."

User @Sarah Davis shared:

"I feel like I live an entirely separate life in my dreams. I keep a journal when I remember one upon waking. No one truly knows so, I trust what I’m shown."

User @Marko Stankovic commented:

"I met all of my children before they were born in my dreams. Each one of them. I knew all three of their genders before the ultrasounds. Not all is what it seems."

User @Patty Hendricks Wolford said:

"Someone has told her that, or she saw it in a movie or book."

User @Larry Bensley shared:

"She is telling the truth; she is a starseed child."

User @Helen Deonarine added:

"Oh wow, u sure described heaven! I've had vivid dreams about nature and water, trees, waterfalls, birds, and butterflies. I was there, I've had this dream more than once! So yeah, I believe her!"

