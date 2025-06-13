A Mexican woman who lived in America for 27 years shared her raw reality after being deported back to her small village, revealing the harsh conditions she now faces

The content creator spent five months in Henderson Detention Centre fighting her case, but was ultimately sent back to Mexico, leaving her three children behind in the US

Her emotional video shows the basic living conditions in rural Mexico, including outdoor toilets and dirty wells, as she struggles to rebuild her life from nothing

A woman has opened up about the difficult reality of life after deportation from the United States in a heartbreaking video that's getting people talking about immigration struggles.

Content creator @olgaschronicles23 shared her story on 4th June, showing viewers the harsh conditions she faces in a small Mexican village after being forced to leave America.

The woman lived in the United States for over 27 years after arriving as a five-year-old child with her parents. In August 2024, her life changed forever when she was deported back to Mexico. She spent five months in Henderson Detention Centre trying to fight her case, but was unsuccessful. The reason for her deportation was that she never obtained US citizenship despite living there for nearly three decades.

She explained that she entered the country illegally as a child and failed to file for legal status within the required 10-year window. At 15 years old, she wasn't worried about hiring lawyers or starting the citizenship process, especially since she didn't have the money for it. She lived her life like any other American teenager, not realising the importance of sorting out her legal status.

Rural life brings a harsh reality

In her video, the woman shows the basic living conditions in her family's rural village. The footage reveals outdoor toilets without doors, covered only by sheets, dirty wells with fallen branches, and livestock roaming freely around the property. She walks viewers through her grandparents' old brown house and shows where her aunt currently lives.

The woman explains that despite being back in her birthplace, she's having to start completely from scratch with nothing. She has three children who were born in America, with two still being minors, and she's had to go through legal processes to get them sent to Mexico. The income in the village is very minimal, making it extremely difficult to improve living conditions or create opportunities.

She shares that her aunt sells cucumbers to earn money. The woman admits she's considering moving to a bigger city but finds it sad to see how these rural places get abandoned by people seeking better lives elsewhere.

The woman uses her platform to warn other undocumented people in America to have a backup plan and remember they still have a place back home. She doesn't want others to end up in her situation, where they have nothing and must rebuild their entire lives from zero.

Social media reacts with support

Viewers shared their thoughts and experiences in the comment section:

@babsIryn advised:

"Some of us Africans, when we come to the USA, what we first do is to make our lives better back home. So, just in case things don't go well, we go back home and live like kings. USA isn't our home."

@Big momma J appreciated:

"Thank you for sharing this side of deportation. I've seen other creators who have been deported and make it seem like life is great! But they have spouses still in the States sending money. This content is raw and real! Thank you."

@thobekilemasondo encouraged:

"There's nothing wrong if you have livestock and vegetables; you will survive."

@Roxy.2 agreed:

"That part 'YOU STILL HAVE A PLACE BACK HOME' many forgot 😢"

@Jose Juarez added:

"There's nothing wrong with living like this. People are happier than in the States."

