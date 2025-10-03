This mom celebrates her children's academic achievements with personalised rewards, motivating them to consistently perform well by offering rewards of their choice

Research shows that reward systems can boost a child’s motivation, helping them associate hard work with positive outcomes and encouraging kids to develop self-discipline, confidence, and a growth mindset

Other parents share their own methods of rewarding academic success, and these diverse approaches show how reward systems can be tailored to fit each family’s values and goals

A TikTok video posted by a local mom on 2 October 2025 is gaining a wave of support and love.

The video shows a mom sitting in her car, talking about her children's school achievements. It's a proud moment for this mom as her Grade 2 son continues to exceed expectations, consistently performing above average by 20%. From an impressive score of 83%, he is now hitting 93%, making this proud mom go the extra mile to reward his efforts.

Every time Mama's children succeed, whether in terms of grades or personal growth, they pick a reward of their choice. From ice cream and burger dates to exciting shopping sprees, this simple yet effective reward system is not only motivating but also strengthens the bond between her and her children. Nurturing academic achievement through rewards is a method that strikes a chord with many parents.

Reward systems

Reward systems, when used properly, can greatly increase a child's motivation, self-esteem, and academic performance. As reported by Your Modern Family, offering incentives for specific behaviours or achievements, such as improved grades, children learn to link effort with positive outcomes, reinforcing good habits and discipline. These systems can also create a sense of accomplishment and encourage a growth mindset.

Everything in moderation

However, it's important to remember that the rewards should be meaningful and age-appropriate, as overly extravagant rewards can lower motivation. Research has shown that when children understand the connection between their actions and rewards, they can experience long-term benefits in both academic and personal growth.

In the comments, other parents shared their own ways of rewarding their children's hard work, including outings or treats, financial rewards or promises of more significant gifts. @mamamagnified shows that a little encouragement goes a long way in boosting a child's motivation and performance.

Sibongile Buthele866 commented:

"Me and you same, I’m fetching his today, tell me why am I nervous because last term's average was 87 and I’m asking myself how did he do 😁😁"

Hello Stamps👩🏾‍🏫 stated:

"Congratulations to the little ones and their parents. Don't forget the 5th of October is Teacher Day. Should they appreciate too👌"

Pabi Nkwaye said:

"😢😢😢Since Grade 2, I introduced a rewards system. Did my boy fight to become no. 1 every term, I reversed the idea to rewarding after awards day 😂😂😂because boy is not backing down from 1st position 🥰I love rewards systems ❤"

Mrs Precious wrote:

"Bona, I have 3. I go beyond n it keeps them motivated"

Mamothusi commented:

"I also reward him. He's in grade 5 and gets R50 for every 80% and above he gets. This term he delivered 5 level 7s - I don't have R250😂😂but will make a plan. He spends the money on whatever he wants - no questions asked."

Nonhlanhla MaXaba stated:

"The rule with my two kids (grade 2 & 4)is R100 for each level 7 😂 these kids are going for level 7 through and through and I love it 😍 😍... Well done, mommy 😍"

Zizi wrote:

"Wow, me here just promised my kiddos Ocean Basket spoils tomorrow's so proud of her."

bongee said:

"Yoh cc😭😭 My Grade 2 is coming 4 everything this year.... tmrw it's ice cream & burger date den im gonna buy her something.... I also spoil mine."

Watch the TikTok video below:

