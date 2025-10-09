A viral video showed an American viewer reacting emotionally to a Showmax documentary, expressing confusion

The documentary retold one of South Africa's darkest chapters and reopened painful discussions about justice and accountability

The man’s reaction captured the shock that many still feel about how the case was handled and the impact it has had on communities

South Africans reflected on how the chilling story behind a Showmax documentary still evoked strong emotions and raised questions about justice and closure.

A moment showing an American viewer reacting to Showmax documentary about a serial killer that highlighted South Africa’s justice concerns. Image: @sunsetpodcast, Showmax

An American man expressed shock and frustration after watching the South African documentary on Showmax. The video was posted by TikTok user @sunsetpodcast on 8 October 2025 and quickly gained attention online. Within just one day, the clip received over 1,400 likes and more than 100 comments from viewers reacting to his thoughts. In the video, the man said the documentary gave him uneasy feelings and made him feel angry, especially after learning that the convicted man linked to the horrific murders was reportedly being released. His reaction highlighted growing public concern around the justice system in South Africa.

The documentary revisited one of South Africa’s most disturbing cases of the serial killings of 21 young boys and one adult between the late 1980s and mid-1990s. It explored how the crimes unfolded, the investigation that followed, and the lasting impact on local communities. The American viewer’s emotional reaction reflected the chilling nature of the story and the difficult questions it raises about accountability, justice, and closure for the victims' families, without misrepresenting the content. The documentary has reignited debate about whether justice was truly served and whether the country’s legal system adequately protects its citizens.

True crime documentary sparks outrage

After the video was posted, it quickly went viral as South Africans and international audiences engaged in discussions about the case. Within a short period, it received thousands of views and a steady stream of comments from users who felt deeply unsettled. Many said they were also affected by the documentary’s raw storytelling and disturbing revelations. Some expressed disbelief that someone involved in such crimes could walk free, while others discussed how true crime stories often reflect the failures and challenges within the justice system.

Online reactions showed a mix of fear, anger, and empathy for the victims. Viewers shared how the documentary had left them thinking about the vulnerability of children and the pain endured by families still seeking peace decades later. The American man’s emotional response echoed the sentiments of many South Africans who continue to grapple with feelings of frustration and disappointment in how justice was handled. The video became more than just a reaction; it reignited an old wound and sparked conversations that South Africa still finds difficult to confront.

A screenshot from the documentary of a serial killer, which reignited national conversations about justice in South Africa. Image: @sunsetpodcast, Showmax

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Tinkerbell333 said:

“I was in school when this happened, all the kids were scared just to go to school. When I heard this monster would be released, the fear I had as a child came back. I’m still traumatised today. The pictures of those boys by the dunes were all over the newspapers, and it’s still engraved in my mind.”

Kayise wrote:

“The killer traumatised me as a child. We were in primary school at the time, and teachers used to warn us about him.”

Buli commented:

“He traumatised me... I remember when my parents were looking for a house to buy. There was one available in Mitchell’s Plain, but my father flatly refused because the killer was at large.”

JoyFunsionz🇿🇦 said:

“Oh, Jy, the black car with the tinted windows; we were all scared as kids! I’m 41 now, and this was our nightmare. Yo, this is epic.”

Zaney wrote:

“There’s no life imprisonment in South Africa; it’s 25 years, then you can apply for parole. Oh, and he’s been released already… yeah, that’s South Africa mzansi4sho.”

Giema 🇿🇦🇵🇸 said:

“Our justice system is for the criminals, not the victims. 😳”

Nadz0706 wrote:

“Man, the trauma we went through as kids… I’m still scared of him.”

Street Talk commented:

“I remember him. We couldn’t walk alone anywhere. South Africans, gather here if you come from that era!”

