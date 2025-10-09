An ex-convict opened up about her emotional journey after prison, showing that redemption and growth are always possible

South Africans were inspired by Lerato’s story of redemption, seeing it as a reminder that no mistake can define one’s future.

Lerato opened up about her moment of reflection and empowerment in a video shared on TikTok. Image: @leratomanaka

South African TikTok user @leratomanaka posted her emotional video on 23 July 2025, reflecting on her transformation after serving two and a half years in prison. The post detailed her journey of healing, growth, and rediscovery after completing her sentence in 2023. She opened up about how prison tested her faith but also gave her courage and purpose. Her story resonated deeply with people who admired her resilience and determination. She wrote:

"On this day, I remember… I walked out of prison on the 19th of June 2020. After serving two years and six months of an 8-year sentence behind cold, concrete walls, I was released—but not yet free. I carried my sentence with me, continuing to serve outside the correctional centre until I completed it in August 2023. Three years. Three years of walking a fine line between judgment and grace. Three years of rebuilding my life while still wearing invisible shackles. Three years of holding my head up while others only saw my past."

She further added:

Prison didn’t just take my time. It tested my faith. It stripped me to the core. But in that dark place, I found pieces of myself I didn’t know existed: resilience, courage, and purpose. Today, I speak not from shame but from survival. I am Lerato Manaka, proof that even after prison, you can rise. You can heal. You can build. You can inspire. To anyone out there carrying the weight of regret or rejection, please know this: Your past does not disqualify you from your future. You are more than your worst mistake. Redemption is real, and transformation is possible."

In the video, Lerato reflected on walking out of prison in 2020 and how she spent three years rebuilding her life while still carrying the weight of her past. She explained that although her sentence had ended, the emotional and social challenges continued. Her post became a message of redemption, reminding people that transformation is possible regardless of past mistakes.

Life lessons after prison journey

Her story quickly spread across social media, inspiring thousands who related to her words of strength. Many praised her bravery in speaking openly about her journey and breaking the stigma attached to former inmates. The post gathered widespread engagement, becoming a symbol of hope and second chances.

Mzansi reacted with admiration and empathy. Many said that Lerato’s honesty encouraged them to believe in new beginnings and approach others with compassion. Her story reminded people that change takes courage and that life after hardship can still be beautiful.

A portrait of Lerato Manaka reflecting on her journey of transformation. Image: @leratomanaka

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Haashim asked:

“Why orange uniform instead of blue ones? 🤔”

Ntokozo Tk commented:

“Niyamazi lomntu enim encourage kangaka uba wayeboshelweni coz akafuni nokusho. 😳”

Mr Carter said:

“I'm still here since 2018, but next year is my final year. We learn from our mistakes. It was not easy to get where I am today. Thank you for the motivation, sis.”

Kastro_Gamer wrote:

“I wish I could find a way to forgive an ex-convict. I always think about victims.”

Nomi Mokoena commented:

“You’re such a beautiful soul. I didn’t know you well, but we crossed paths as I knew Kabelo, and you were cousins. My heart sank when I saw you on a podcast. I’m happy you’re back with your kids and rebuilding your life. Keep shining, keep the faith. 😍”

User29946384661867 said:

“I’m humbled by all that you’ve told the world. I’m proud of you, my sister. 💪🫵 You are so courageous, and I hope God will bless you and help you to be a voice of reason to those who are burdened. Forward we go, backwards never.”

Mmabothata wrote:

“Love, we are all prisoners, even out of those walls.”

