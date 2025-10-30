A woman shared a video showing her transformation from when she first started dating to the present day

The video shows her looking happy and confident, styled in a beautiful dress

Social media users gushed over her happiness and confidence, saying she must be in a healthy and loving relationship

Netizens praised a young woman from the US, who showed off her glow-up after a year of dating. Images: @kvrmadadyke

A US woman has left netizens gushing over her relationship glow-up. The woman shared a video on 28 October 2025 showing two different moments from her relationship journey.

In the video, there are two recordings from different times. The first scene shows the woman at the beginning of her relationship journey, where she is wearing a crop top and a pair of pants. Then the video shows her current self, where she's glowing with confidence. She's wearing a stylish dress, her hair is beautifully done, she has makeup on and she looks absolutely radiant.

The transformation shows a young lady who's happy and thriving. People commented on the post, celebrating her glow and happiness. Many stated that her partner is clearly treating her well and she's living a joyful lifestyle. Some mentioned that they're in similar relationships and can relate. Others said she must be very happy and loved for there to be such a change in their own lives.

Netizens react to the dating glow-up

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the young woman's relationship:

@Raynunu noted:

"You look amazing 😮‍💨🤩"

@blackgirl5616 gushed:

"Thissssss is what we are looking for!🔥🔥❤"

@Just Lexy 🦋💚 shared:

"My life 😭😭 Not complaining though 🤭😁."

@exclusivelychanel 🇱🇨🇨🇦 commented:

"I wanna be happy like this."

@Aliya 🇻🇮 said:

"I just know your relationship is healthy 🙂‍↕️🤏🏾"

How healthy relationships affect your wellbeing

The woman shared her happy transformation on her TikTok page @kvrmadadyke with many of her followers stating that her look radiated happiness you'd see on a person in a healthy relationship..

According to experts at Medical News Today, being in a healthy, loving relationship can really improve both mental and physical health. When someone feels valued and happy with their partner, they often feel less stressed, more confident, and generally healthier. This can show in the way they look, how they carry themselves, and how they take care of their body.

Support from a partner can boost mood, help with sleep and also encourage a positive outlook on life. Feeling secure in a relationship gives people the freedom to grow, try new things, and focus on themselves. Love and encouragement help them feel confident, take care of their health, and express themselves, not by changing for someone else, but by becoming the best version of themselves.

