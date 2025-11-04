A woman from Durban, KZN, shared a video of her partner working as a cashier at a local grocery store

The woman explained that when they first moved from the Eastern Cape to Durban, her partner didn't want to work as a cashier, but now he's thriving in the role

Mzansi flooded the comments praising the man's focus and work ethic

A young woman showed off her hardworking man. Images: nomzamo.zameko.5

Source: Facebook

One woman from Durban shared a video where she captured her man working hard in his role as a retail store cashier. She shared the video on 30 September 2025, and the video has South Africans feeling all kinds of proud. The clip showed her partner completely focused on serving his customers. He was so into his job that he didn't even notice she was there filming him.

The woman explained in her caption that when they left their home in the Eastern Cape and moved to Durban, it was quite difficult until the job came through, and he took it. Now, her man is not just doing the job, but excelling at it. The video was shared with the caption:

"We are here now, and as you can see, we know what we are doing and provide an amazing service 💸💸💰, NEXT CUSTOMER PLEASE ‼️🥰. Mr. mine😊❤️❤️"

The video showed the man helping customers with care and speed, making sure everyone got what they needed. He looked professional and focused, treating each customer with respect. The woman filming couldn't help but show her pride in how far he had come.

A woman shared a video where she showed how far she and her partner have come. Images: @nomzamo.zameko.5

Source: Facebook

Mzansi praises the hardworking man

South Africans rushed to the comments to praise the man's dedication to being a good employee:

@innocent_ndlovu wrote:

"We need guys as cashiers, look how fast & caring, well done 🔥🔥"

@manosi_amakhwetshube_maphini said:

"God bless him 💕💕💕"

@fellix_jayden_fordy shared:

"From grass to grace, give him time. A focused man is a prosperous man."

@siya_storytella_dladla gushed:

"A best thing a couple can do is this😊🤞 To support each other no matter what...🤗👍"

@fifi_fifi_fifi asked:

"Can I see the end when he noticed you? I'm sure he was overwhelmed and excited to see you at the same time 😅"

@sihle_mthembu added:

"He is very focused 🥰"

The benefits of having a supportive partner

According to the BYU College of Family, Home and Social Sciences, how you support your spouse can affect not only the quality of your relationship but also have long-term effects on both your and your partner's heart health. Research by Wendy Birmingham found an important connection between the health of marriage relationships and cardiovascular risk factors.

Facebook user @nomzamo.zameko.5, from Durban, showed exactly what supportive love looks like. In Birmingham's study, she studied over 90 couples and found that those in supportive relationships had better heart health compared to those in the opposite kind of relationships.

To be a more supportive partner, Birmingham suggested offering regular and intentional support, paying attention to your daily interactions by being kinder and less critical and sharing happy moments together without overcomplaining.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Other hardworking people in retail

Briefly News recently reported on a young graduate who won hearts after returning to work as a cashier.

recently reported on a young graduate who won hearts after returning to work as a cashier. A garage cashier named Aseza Limelintaka was reportedly fired from her job, and South Africans were outraged.

A Pretoria woman who works in retail shared a video showing why the industry is not for the faint-hearted.

Source: Briefly News