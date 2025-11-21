The TikTok video explored the deeper meaning behind South African names and sparked a wave of personal storytelling

It unpacked why families choose names tied to hope, belief, culture or moments that shaped their lives, adding context to the creator’s curiosity

The comment section became a warm space filled with identity, culture and pride as South Africans reacted to the creator’s observations

South Africans connected strongly with the creator’s curiosity, using the video as an opportunity to celebrate the meaning, culture and emotion behind their names.

An American TikToker, who posts under the handle @julesin2d, sparked a lively discussion after uploading a video on 16 November 2025, where she explored the unique and meaningful naming traditions found across South Africa. In the clip, she shared how she noticed that South Africans often have names based on words like Trust, Blessing, Faith and others that reflect intention or belief. Curious about how these names come about, she explained that she did her own research using ChatGPT to understand the cultural reasoning behind the choices. Her video quickly kick-started a conversation as many South Africans jumped in to share the stories behind their own names, why their parents chose them and the personal meaning attached to them.

In her breakdown, she highlighted that many names are chosen based on what parents believe, hope for or want to declare over their children. She noted that some names come from family circumstances or significant moments that shape the child’s arrival, with examples like Miracle, Surprise, Marvellous, Answer and Triumph. She also pointed out a pattern of names that reflect aspirations for the child as they grow, such as Lovemore and Blessmore, which are meant to shape character or identity. Her observations touched on a mix of cultural, emotional and spiritual influences that South Africans often weave into the naming process, showing how layered and intentional these choices can be. She wrote:

“What is the story behind your name? One of the really cool things about South Africa is the different types of names you will hear. Of course, there are names that are inspired by the local languages, but then there are these names that are based on English words that have their own meaning. Now, there are people I've met in the US who have unique names, but I feel like a good portion of Americans don't have as much of a story or significance behind their names. Some do, but not many.”

South African name meanings explained

Within a few days, the video posted by user @julesin2d had already drawn strong engagement, with South Africans filling the comments to share the meaning of their names or the stories they grew up hearing from family. Many users added their own experiences with English-based names that carry weight or symbolism, while others explained how their local-language names follow similar principles.

The reaction overall was warm and amused, with many South Africans appreciating that someone from outside the country took the time to understand something so personal and deeply rooted. People found it refreshing to see their naming traditions acknowledged and discussed respectfully, and the responses showed a sense of pride as users celebrated the creativity, history and meaning behind South African names. The video ultimately reminded viewers of how much identity and sentiment are carried in names across the country.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Olepam said:

"Most of the names are for Zimbabweans, they are not South Africans"

Smittie said:

"As a South African police officer, I once arrested someone named Innocent. I asked for his name for the report, and he said, 'I am Innocent.' I told him I’m not the judge, I just need his name. We went in circles until I realised his name was Innocent. 😂😂😂"

Moradi said:

"Love, all of those are not South African if they are in English. I think you met Zimbabweans. Ours are in our native languages. 🥺😂"

PrettyBear said:

"And in Zambia you'll find people named after objects… like Tables, Chairs, Screwdrivers."

Stan said:

"You are absolutely right. I work with one called Difference, a technician. Our aBantu people have the same Hebrew approach to naming; remember the Bible."

Kgosatsana ya Koeneng said:

"Most of those like Wisdom are normally from Mozambique and Zimbabwe."

AI said:

"Love More is a Zimbabwean name, not a South African name. 😁"

Check out the TikTok video below:

