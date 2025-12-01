A teenage hiker was rescued after a snake bite, showing the critical role of coordinated emergency response in isolated areas

The rescue team used helicopters and GPS mapping to safely extract the teenager and transport them to medical care

The story highlighted the risks of hiking in South Africa, encouraging safety awareness and preparedness for anyone exploring rugged trails

South Africans followed the dramatic rescue of a teenager bitten by a Berg Adder in the Cederberg, highlighting the dangers of mountain hiking and the importance of emergency preparedness.

A berg adder was captured in the group. Image: Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape

Source: Facebook

A teenage scholar was airlifted to safety on Friday morning, 28 November 2025, after being bitten by a Berg Adder while hiking in a remote part of the Cederberg mountains in the Western Cape. The incident was reported by Wilderness Search and Rescue WSAR Western Cape, on 29 November 2025. The group was hiking from Kromrivier toward Sneeuberg when the learner was bitten on the hand while tying his shoelaces. Emergency teams, including Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), Air Mercy Service (AMS), and local volunteers, responded swiftly, with the incident highlighting how quickly a routine hike can turn dangerous in isolated areas. The teen’s immediate reactions, supported by fellow hikers, were crucial in ensuring timely medical attention in the challenging mountain terrain.

The Cederberg mountains are famous for their breathtaking scenery and challenging trails, but the rugged terrain can quickly turn dangerous for hikers, especially with venomous wildlife like the Berg Adder. During a recent incident, rescuers relied on GPS coordinates and mapping tools to locate a teenage hiker, as the nearest access point was a significant distance away. An AMS rescue helicopter was deployed to support WSAR ground teams, allowing a trained technician to reach the teenager safely and ensure a successful extraction.

Mountain snake rescue highlights safety

The outing had been meticulously organised, with all groups in the area following strict communication protocols. Teens used Garmin InReach devices to track their locations, and they quickly photographed the snake to confirm its species before alerting rescuers. The event highlighted how proper planning, effective technology, and coordinated teamwork are essential for safe mountain adventures, proving that preparation can make the difference between a dangerous situation and a successful rescue.

Many South Africans responded with concern and relief, praising the swift efforts of WSAR, AMS, and volunteers. Viewers discussed the importance of hiking in groups, staying on marked paths, carrying communication devices, and knowing basic snakebite first-aid. The story also reminded people to be cautious during warmer months when snakes are more active. Overall, the incident was viewed as a successful rescue and a warning for outdoor enthusiasts, inspiring conversations about safety and preparedness in South Africa’s wilderness areas.

The picture on the left showed a rescue team including ambulances and a helicopter. Image: Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Kate Jones said:

“Our son is thankfully fine. Not scouts, just a group of school friends on a very well-organised hike. Just very unlucky. For the record, I would like to say that AMS were incredible...not sure who specifically to thank, but cannot emphasise enough how amazing they were and how well they handled the situation. (Thank you, Ayesha and Earl, from AMS, who were with him from extraction to delivering him to the emergency) We also cannot begin to express how incredible the school has been - their staff, organisation, communication and handling of this situation was nothing short of extraordinary. Thank you, Bishop's Diocesan College, for being everything you claim to be. Thank you also for the support and messages from the school parent body and community. Our son has NOT been the only one to have experienced difficulty during this truly amazing experience. Less publicised, maybe, but no less stressful for their parents, so sending love and thoughts to them all.”

Access Professional Development said:

"The snake in the image is not a Berg Adder, though. Berg Adders have butterfly-like markings down the back, not solid spots. The snake in your post is a viper species, but not from South Africa. The responsible snake was a Red Adder, not a Berg Adder. We were sent the image of the snake. Airlift was not required, but well done and a great job nonetheless."

Andy Nold said:

“Wow, despite the exceptional work by the youngsters and the use of advanced technology, this lad was rescued & potentially saved by the swift action of WSAR, our Guardian Angels on the mountains, anywhere and anytime.”

Trudy Duplessis said:

“Pray for a swift recovery for the scholar and a big thank you to the rescue team.”

Judy Glover said:

“Great job, Rob Nel, great working with you. Best coms ever this year.”

Nadia Pretorius said:

“Well done to the medics, boys who acted swiftly and the group director who ensured that the correct protocols were in place!”

Louis Oosthuizen said:

“Well done to the whole team. Glad the scholar was saved.”

Paul Grey said:

“Very well done to the response teams, and to the hikers' prompt action.”

