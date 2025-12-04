A South African woman was shown several National Football League teams' logos and asked by her American boyfriend to guess the names of the teams

While she didn't start strong, she got a few names right, but her wrong answers were the ones that had people laughing

Internet users gathered in the comment section and expressed their thoughts about the woman's guesses

A South African woman humoured the internet when she guessed NFL logos. Images: @hughandmeg, @hughhhogan

Source: Instagram

An American man named Hugh put his South African girlfriend Meg to the test, letting her guess several of the United States' National Football League (NFL) teams, based on their logos. Her erroneous answers had a few American internet users in stitches.

The couple uploaded their video to their joint Instagram account on 3 September, 2025, and humorously captioned their post:

"A broken clock is still right twice a day."

The NFL consists of 32 teams, equally divided between the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference, so Meg's answers are totally forgiven!

Below are the six out of nine teams Meg guessed incorrectly:

Los Angeles Chargers (she called the Bolts) Cincinnati Bengals (she called the B Tigers) Houston Texans (she called the Bills) New England Patriots (she thought was the Bills) Chicago Bears (she called the Celtics and the Clemsons) Baltimore Ravens (another team she thought was the Bills)

She correctly guessed the logos of the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and eventually, the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills compete in the NFL as members of the American Football Conference East division. Images: @buffalobills

Source: Instagram

SA woman's NFL logo guesses amuse the internet

Several social media users, particularly Americans, flocked to the comment section with laughter after hearing the many new names Meg had unknowingly assigned to the NFL teams.

@hei_hales said to people on the internet:

"I’m giving her the Chargers. They’ve always had that nickname."

An amused @mrvilacruzvplp wrote in the comments:

"What's funny is that she was able to identify the Bills immediately but also got them wrong repeatedly."

@neal_cabanos jokingly stated to the online community:

"That’s a solid strategy: keep guessing Bills. You’ll be right 1/32 of the time."

After hearing an explanation from Meg, @katelyn_g08 added under the post:

"She’s referencing a guy named Pinto Ron at Bills tailgates. He holds up a hot dog and has people spray ketchup and mustard all over him. It’s kind of weird to be honest, but he’s a tailgating legend around here."

A proud @calebmedina71 noted to social media users:

"Everybody knows the Cowboys."

Watch the Instagram video here posted on Hugh and Meg's account.

