A woman sparked a wave of reflection after sharing her late father’s 1999 payslip, revealing a full monthly salary for 26 shifts

She described it as peanuts today, but questioned how it once supported a large household and everyday life

The post reopened a bigger conversation about how far money went in the late 1990s, when rent, food and transport were far more affordable for working families

One old payslip did what statistics never could, and it dragged Mzansi back to a time when a modest salary, earned through long shifts, could still carry a family. The debate wasn’t just about the amount on paper, but about how life itself used to be priced differently.

The picture on the left showcased Boniswa posing in her kitchen. Image: bfmoshao

Source: Facebook

A South African woman, Boniswa Mashao, sparked an online conversation after sharing a photo of her late father’s payslip from 1999, offering a glimpse into what working life looked like more than two decades ago. Boniswa Freedah Moshao shared the post on Facebook on 23 January 2026, where she reflected on whether her father’s salary was enough at the time. According to the payslip, her father worked 26 shifts in the month, earning a monthly salary of just under R2 000 working in drilling, while supporting a household with six children. She described the amount as peanuts by today’s standards, questioning how he managed to make ends meet.

The post opened a wider discussion about how affordability in South Africa has changed over the years. In the late 1990s, everyday expenses such as food, transport and rent were significantly lower compared to today. Many families survived on single incomes, and while money was tight, it stretched further than it does now. The payslip highlighted the reality of long working hours and physical labour, showing how much effort went into earning what was considered a modest wage even then.

Mzansi's rising cost of living

As the image circulated, it resonated with many South Africans who grew up in similar households. The payslip became symbolic of a generation that worked tirelessly, often without the financial pressure felt today. People related to the idea of parents doing the most with very little, prioritising school fees, groceries and basic needs over comforts that are now seen as necessities.

Boniswa Mashao's post also sparked debate, with many arguing that while the salary looks small now, it was relatively reasonable for the time, given the cost of living. Others pointed out that survival back then required strict discipline, sacrifice and careful budgeting. The reaction reflected a shared sense of respect for parents who carried families through tougher economic times, reminding Mzansi how much has changed, and how much has stayed the same.

The picture showed Boniswa's late father's salary, earning R2,118. Image: bfmoshao

Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nkululeko Fada said:

“Weekly, neh? Cos I see he worked only 26 hours and his hourly rate was 87 rand, your dad was rich.”

Boniswa Freedah Moshao said:

“I was raised by a gentleman. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

Ayanda Sfiso Ngubonduna Mdunge said:

“26 shifts, it’s a monthly salary.”

Vincent S Kunene said:

“Hourly working how many hours, net pay says 2000+, divide it by 26 days, you will see how much he was earning per day, around R90 to R100.”

Moyane Emanuel Banele said:

“R2118 in 1999 is equivalent to approximately R7,864.77 today, considering inflation. R100 in 1999 is about R371 today.”

Maryke Scherman said:

“Life was not as expensive then. In 1989, my dad earned R187 in the army, paid for the car, bought groceries and still had money left.”

John Tinyiko said:

“The salary was fair enough for a living. In 1999, a train ticket was R33, and City to City was R60. Your father was actually rich.”

Phadzima Baloi said:

“Your father was actually rich. Around 2000–2002, things were cheap, my mother was earning about R200 in 1999.”

Check out the Facebook post below:

