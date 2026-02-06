A group of people shared with the public that they identify as 'Southgerian' and provided a brief definition

One of the young men stated that he was proud of his heritage and how it united the two nations

Social media users adored the pride the people possessed and shared how they loved the unity

Men expressed pride to be 'Southgerian.' Images: @aietv

Source: TikTok

A group of children proudly shared that they are 'Southgerian' — a playful blend of their South African and Nigerian backgrounds. The heartwarming moment highlighted how they confidently embraced both sides of their families.

The TikTok account for African Image Expression shared the clip on 17 January 2026, giving the public a look into the group's beliefs and values.

Before the children introduced themselves and shared their names, they said together:

"We are 'Southgerian' children. Our mothers are South African, and our fathers are Nigerian. We are proud of our cultural heritage."

A young man also addressed the public and said that he identifies as 'Southgerian' to prove to people that it is possible for the two nations, which often clash, to unite and create something beautiful.

Watch the TikTok video below:

'Southgerian' people intrigue the internet

Thousands of online users took to the comment section with interest after hearing about the 'Southgerian' people on their For You Pages.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Image: Pexels / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@johnpromiseo told the public:

"This is exactly what it should be all about: having two nations come together to make something beautiful. Can you guys see how beautiful and handsome our kids look? No need to hate one another. God bless Mzansi. God bless Nigeria."

@ratos3333 said to the people in the video:

"Proud of you. You are who you are, and I'm glad you're loving who you are fully. You have the right to exist freely like everyone."

An intrigued @lojadamadrinha commented:

"Wow, my wonderful children. I like the vision."

3 Other stories about a mixture of cultures

In another article, Briefly News reported that a group of Eswatini men learned traditional Zulu dance moves, eagerly embracing the cultural experience.

reported that a group of Eswatini men learned traditional Zulu dance moves, eagerly embracing the cultural experience. A woman with a fair complexion and blonde hair took South African back to her roots and explained why she has an Indian accent.

A mixed-race woman from the United States shared that she felt seen after visiting a South African city.

Source: Briefly News