The 2026 Zulu parade in New Orleans wowed spectators with vibrant floats, endless throws, and lively performances

Social media users were both amazed and curious about the New Orleans Zulu Krewe, often comparing it to South Africa’s famous Zulu culture

The parade showcased a century-long tradition, from humble spring wagons to modern, elaborate floats, inspiring viewers worldwide

From coconut throws to colourful floats, this century-old Zulu tradition lit up Mardi Gras and left viewers around the world fascinated.

Crowds cheered as floats passed by in New Orleans. Image: Image: mardigrasneworleans

Footage from the 2026 Zulu parade in New Orleans captured the lively spirit of Mardi Gras, as posted by TikTok user @thirtykcowboy on 18 February 2026. The video showcased elaborate floats, performers, and constant throws, with attendees cheering throughout. The parade’s history dates back to 1915, when floats were simple spring wagons decorated with palmetto leaves and moss, carrying four Dukes and the King. Over time, the floats became more elaborate, reflecting the vibrant culture and dedication of the Krewe of Zulu.

The parade posted by user @thirtykcowboy is famous for its coconut throws, among the most coveted of all Mardi Gras traditions. Participants also include the Soulful Warriors, Zulu’s honour guard, and characters like Big Shot, Witch Doctor, Ambassador, Mayor, Province Prince, Governor, and Mr Big Stuff. In 1949, jazz legend Louis Armstrong served as the Krewe’s king, cementing the parade’s historic significance.

International curiosity and confusion

Social media users were both fascinated and confused by the term 'Zulu,' as many only associate it with the South African Zulu kingdom led by Shaka Zulu. The distinction between the New Orleans Zulu Krewe and South Africa’s Zulu people sparked lively conversation online. Viewers also shared appreciation for the parade’s energy, costumes, and tradition, noting how cultural history can evolve in surprising ways far from its original context. The spectacle inspired both admiration and curiosity among international audiences.

Netizens praised the performers for keeping a century-old tradition alive while introducing it to a wider audience. Many expressed excitement over the creativity and dedication behind the floats and characters. Some also discussed how such traditions connect diasporic communities and create global interest in cultural history.

People waved and reached out for throws along the parade route. Image: @thirtykcowboy

Here’s what Mzansi said

Angi wrote:

“These comments, though. 😂😂😂”

Bernhard Axel wrote:

“Culture is indeed beautiful.”

HelloWelcomeToAfrica wrote:

“Embracing the Zulu culture. 👑”

Karabo Jarvis wrote:

“Can they at least change the name of the Parade?”

Zaza wrote:

“There at it again.”

Cultural Perspective wrote:

“What in the world is happening here?”

User65301197358032 wrote:

“One question! Why do you insult Zulus like that? Have they done something bad to you to deserve such a mockery? 😕☹️”

Goddess wrote:

“What Zulu is this?”

RatiLove wrote:

“I miss the Minister of Defence. 💔”

