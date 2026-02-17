The official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe, stunned South Africa when it launched a mobile game of its own

The game is a match-3 puzzle game and is filled with MK Party colours, themes, and a cartoon version of the party’s president, Jacob Zuma

Social media was abuzz with netizens discussing the features of the game, and others making fun of it

The MK Party has entered the gaming industry with MK Krush. Image: MkhontoweSizwex

GAUTENG — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has ventured into the world of mobile gaming with its own version of Candy Crush called MK Krush. The responses to it were varied, as some expressed genuine interest, while others were sceptical of it.

Briefly News journalist Tebogo Mokwena downloaded the mobile game and tested it out. The game is a match-3 puzzle game, similar to those like Candy Crush and Royal Match. The purpose of the game is to reach the objectives by making matches of three or more items with a limited number of moves.

What MK Party elements does the game have?

The game has a strong MK Party theme. The items that the player can match include the African continent draped in the green, yellow, black, and gold colours of the party. Other matchable elements include a fist, a warrior with a spear, a shield with two spears, drums, and a ritualistic mask. A caricature of the party’s president, Jacob Zuma, appears at the beginning of each level and when the player wins or loses. When the player runs out of moves, there is an option to get five more moves by spending 500 of the game’s coins.

Msholozi is ready to greet game players with a smile. Images: Tebogo Mokwena

What do South Africans think?

Netizens commented on @KasiEconomy’s tweet. Some downloaded the game and shared their experiences. Others had their suspicions.

EFF Ground Force jokingly said:

“I don’t trust the Nkandla group of crooks.”

Gumede mused:

“No wonder they’ve been so quiet in mainstream media.”

WeTrustMkhwanazi was already playing it.

“I downloaded it. Now I’m on level 10.”

Waltz was sceptical.

“I don’t believe this at all.”

Jan Van Potgieter refuted that the game pays for playing.

“A game paying you for playing? There’s no such thing. Not even Rockstar does that.”

