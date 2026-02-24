Curro Durbanville High School learners delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 interschools judging, showcasing creativity, energy, and teamwork

The ‘Pirates of the CDV’ theme was brought to life in visually striking flashes, leaving a lasting impression on judges and spectators alike

Parents and the school community were actively involved, celebrating the learners’ achievements and supporting the vibrant atmosphere of the event

The performance highlighted the school’s commitment to nurturing talent, teamwork, and school spirit. For learners, it was a chance to shine creatively, for parents, a celebration of community, and for the school, a demonstration of its educational and extracurricular excellence.

The picture on the left showed Curro learners at a school ground. Image: CurroDurbanvilleHighSchool

Source: Facebook

Curro Durbanville High School learners amazed audiences at the 2026 interschools judging with a high-energy, creative performance. The school posted a video on 24 February 2026 celebrating their learners’ flashes, which showcased remarkable skill and teamwork.

The ‘Pirates of the CDV’ theme came to life in a visually striking and memorable way. Students coordinated their movements seamlessly, using energy and creativity to make the performance stand out. Judges and spectators alike were impressed by the precision and imagination on display.

Curro Durbanville learners shine at interschools

Parents added to the excitement, cheering on the learners and sharing in the celebratory atmosphere. Their support highlighted the strong sense of community at the school and the importance of encouraging young talent in creative events.

The interschools' performance posted by Curro Durbanville High School left a lasting impression. It was a night full of pride, fun, and inspiration, reflecting the dedication of both learners and staff, and the vibrant spirit of Curro Durbanville High.

Curro Durbanville learners stood in a large, organised formation on a sports field, creating a structured display. Image: CurroDurbanvilleHighSchool

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook reel below:

Here’s what netizens said

Esmaralda Baldie-Andrade said:

"You guys rocked. We have the GEES, we have the talent, and we definitely have the heart. Lekker Curro Durbanville. What an experience to watch it in person!!! Proud parent. ❤️🐺 #CurroDurbanville #Wolfpack"

Isa Burger Swanepoel said:

"We cannot be prouder of our learners."

Hazel Gaffley said:

"It was amazing to be present at the event and to see for yourself how it was done. I have to congratulate. 🎊😀 You Curro Durbanville, well done, you guys were amazing. Go out today and be a winner at the sports day. Everything is the best for today in Stellenbosch."

Anita Churchill said:

"Very proud. 👏 Go get that spirit cup!"

Hester-heleen Burger said:

"Brilliant! Go Wolfpack!"

Katlego Modungwana said:

"CURRO Durbanville never miss. ❤️😊"

Tammy Smith said:

"So proud Wolfpack. 👏🌟❤️😍 Well done!"

Bongiswa Potwana said:

"Great job wolf pack. 🥳💐"

Susan Roberg said:

"Good job."

Annemie de Lange said:

"Wow! Amazing. ❤️❤️❤️"

Tilana Celeste Stander said:

"Absolutely awesome!"

