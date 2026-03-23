A routine landing quickly turned into chaos, with new details revealing just how quickly things escalated on the runway

The released audio added another layer to the story, capturing a moment that many found difficult to process

As more information comes out, together with the passengers' comments, attention shifts to what may have gone wrong behind the scenes

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Some moments are difficult to listen to, even without seeing what happened; this was one of them. A routine landing turned into something far more serious in seconds. Then came the audio, and everything changed and left people with more questions than answers.

The picture on the left showed a plane damaged in front following the crash. Image: Fox News

Source: Facebook

A tragic incident unfolded at LaGuardia Airport in New York after an Air Canada Express flight collided with a fire truck while landing late on Sunday night, 23 March 2026. The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, had travelled from Montreal carrying 72 passengers and four crew members. According to Fox News, the crash claimed the lives of both pilots and left dozens injured, forcing a temporary shutdown of the busy airport as emergency teams rushed to respond.

As details began to emerge, authorities confirmed that 41 people were injured in total, including ground personnel. While most were treated and released, several remained in the hospital with serious injuries. Early investigations pointed to a possible miscommunication on the runway, with reports suggesting both the aircraft and the emergency vehicle may have been cleared to move at the same time. This raised serious concerns about coordination and safety protocols at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Tense final moments before fatal collision

What shook people the most was the release of air traffic control audio capturing the tense moments before the crash. In the recording, a controller could be heard admitting fault, saying he had made a mistake while handling multiple situations at once. The weight of those words quickly spread online, with many describing the moment as heartbreaking. It highlighted just how high-pressure and unforgiving aviation environments can be, where even a small lapse can lead to devastating consequences.

Passengers who survived the crash described the landing as chaotic and terrifying. Some said the plane hit the ground hard before a sudden impact followed moments later, sending people and belongings flying inside the cabin. Others believed the pilots made a final attempt to slow the aircraft, possibly reducing the severity of the crash. As investigations continue, many are left processing the shock, while also recognising the actions of the crew that may have prevented an even greater tragedy.

The visual on the left showed fire firefighters attending the scene. Image: Fox News

Source: Facebook

Check out the X audio below:

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Source: Briefly News