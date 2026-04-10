A young teacher had Mzansi entertained after asking his learners to sing 'Happy Birthday' for his degree, celebrating one year since graduating

The video showed him wearing his graduation gown while his pupils sang along, turning an ordinary school day into a lighthearted and memorable experience

Social media users loved the humour and personality he brought into teaching, saying moments like these make learning more enjoyable for learners

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A South African teacher had social media smiling after turning a simple milestone into a fun and unexpected classroom celebration. Instead of marking the moment quietly, he decided to involve his learners in a way that blended humour with pride.

The teacher on the left posing for the camera. Image: @meneer_mapela

Source: TikTok

Content creator Meneer Mapela shared the video on 9 April 2026, showing how he celebrated one year since obtaining his degree while working as a teacher. The clip captured him walking into class dressed in his graduation regalia, fully embracing the moment in front of his learners.He captioned the video:

“POV: My degree turned 1 year old today. 🎓🥹 So I asked my learners to sing for it.”

Instead of simply telling them about his milestone, he asked the class to sing Happy Birthday for his degree as it turned one year old. The learners played along, singing enthusiastically while their teacher stood proudly at the front of the classroom.

Classroom celebration turns into funny moment

While some might have kept such a celebration private, teacher @meneer_mapela turned it into an engaging experience for his learners, showing that classrooms can also be spaces for joy and personality. It also highlighted the pride he had in his achievement, something many viewers found inspiring.

Mzansi reacted warmly to the clip, with many saying teachers like him make school more enjoyable for learners. Others joked about wanting to go back to school just to experience that kind of energy, while some praised him for celebrating his journey openly.

The teacher on the left told pupils about his degree turning a year old. Image: @meneer_mapela

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Melt commented:

“What an inspiration! I know multiple graduates will come out of those hands. Thank you for making education look so fashionable in a world that often downplays its importance.”

Slindomakhanya commented:

“Happy birthday degree ke nono.”

Sunflow159 commented:

“I hope this encourages everyone in that room to take school seriously.”

Jodimagidi commented:

“Happy birthday degree.”

inDrive South Africa added:

"Your work is singing for your degree. 😭💚 You the winner."

Zee commented:

“Kumnandi sana kule class. Translation: It’s very enjoyable in that class."

OrlandoManganye

"I like the fact that they understand the assignment ka teacher wabo. 😂🤣 This class will study to have a degree sana."

Zeniya263

"Oh, you’re a main character,you the birthday."

3 Other Briefly News stories related to academic degrees

A street vendor shared proof of completing his degree after passing multiple modules with distinction, all while running his food stall daily.

Musawenkosi Ndaba returns to university after dropping out and becomes the first in his family to earn a degree, sparking reactions.

A viral image showed South African tombstones engraved with full academic and professional qualifications, with Mzansi reacting with humour and admiration.

Source: Briefly News