A 96-year-old social media personality, Grandma Droniak, revealed she was threatened with eviction after retirement home staff accused her of hosting late-night parties

She defended herself by pointing out that she pays about R215,000 every month to live at the retirement facility

The viral video has delighted social media users, many of whom praised Grandma Droniak for proving that age does not have to limit someone's personality

The visual on the left showed the 96-year-old influencer star posing in front of a mirror. Image: @grandma_droniak

Source: TikTok

A 96-year-old social media star has once again gone viral after revealing she was nearly kicked out of her retirement home for allegedly hosting late-night parties, serving alcohol to fellow residents and keeping them out until the early hours of the morning. The story comes after Metro UK shared the video on 1 July 2026, featuring beloved internet personality Grandma Droniak, who explained that management at her retirement home had threatened to evict her over what they described as repeated rule-breaking.

Grandma Droniak has become one of social media's biggest senior influencers. At 96 years old, Grandma Droniak has built one of the internet's most recognisable personalities. Known for her witty humour and unapologetic personality, Grandma Droniak responded to the allegations with the same confidence that has earned her millions of followers online.

"I pay $12,000 a month to live here. I can party if I want."

The grandmother on the left shared the fine she received from the retirement home. Image: @grandma_droniak

Source: TikTok

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Why Granma Droniak became famous

Rather than using social media to document a quiet retirement, she has become famous for her humorous takes on ageing, relationships, family life and modern culture. Her videos often feature tongue-in-cheek advice, jokes about dating and light-hearted commentary about getting older, attracting millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Many fans admire her ability to challenge stereotypes surrounding ageing, arguing that retirement should be about enjoying life rather than slowing down. Instead of discussing health issues or retirement routines, Grandma Droniak found herself talking about disciplinary action after management accused her of throwing parties that had become too lively for the retirement community.

Retirement home accused her of hosting parties

According to Grandma Droniak, management claimed she had repeatedly invited other residents to social gatherings that extended late into the night. Staff reportedly accused her of serving alcoholic drinks during the gatherings and allowing fellow residents to remain out until around 1am, something they believed disrupted the retirement home's rules and routines.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Social media applauds her youthful outlook

Grandma Droniak's story has generated thousands of comments from people who said Grandma Droniak represents the type of retirement they hope to have one day. Many praised her for refusing to let age define her personality, with users joking that she is living life better than people half her age.

GHOSTFACE reacted with disbelief, writing:

“$12,000?? A month? That's ridiculous.”

Bigken joked:

“For $12K a month, move out and buy a house.”

Melchizedek commented:

“For $12,000 a month, Granny can come live with me.”

Jay Lewis wrote:

“$12,000 a month is brutal.”

Jared said:

“$12,000 a month is absolutely realistic for a nursing home.”

Scottish Persian commented:

“$12k a month, that's unbelievable.”

MariaElena reacted:

“$12,000 a month is INSANE.”

Bunita said:

“$12,000 a month is not an exaggeration. That is what a decent nursing home costs.”

Kaiza praised the elderly woman, writing:

“If this ain't me when I'm older I'll be disappointed, what a legend.”

Rusty commented:

“I just want to give her a hug and have a drink with her.”

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Source: Briefly News