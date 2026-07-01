Pitso Mosimane has emerged in fresh reports linking him with another coaching opportunity in Egypt as speculation over his next move continues

A former Al Ahly player has shared why he believes the South African coach stood apart during his successful spell in Cairo

The latest developments come as Mosimane also remains in contention for another high-profile role closer to home

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Pitso Mosimane is linked with the coaching job in Egypt. Image: therealpitso

Source: Twitter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has once again been linked with a return to Egyptian football after reports suggested he is among the leading candidates for the Ceramica Cleopatra coaching job.

The latest speculation comes as former Al Ahly winger Walid Soliman praised Mosimane's methods and reflected on what made the South African one of the club's most successful coaches.

Pitso Mosimane linked with Ceramica Cleopatra job

KickOff reports that Egyptian Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra are considering Mosimane should current coach Ali Maher leave the club. Maher has reportedly been linked with a move to Pyramids FC, creating the possibility of a coaching reshuffle ahead of the new season.

A source quoted by Yalla Kora said negotiations had already taken place.

"Ceramica Cleopatra is currently negotiating with several coaches to compensate for the possible departure of Ali Maher to Pyramids.

"South African coach Pitso Mosimane has been nominated to lead Ceramica Cleopatra in the new season. Negotiations have already taken place with the South African coach and he has agreed to lead Ceramica Cleopatra in the new season."

The report added that more than one candidate is being considered if Maher departs. Mosimane has been without a club since leaving Esteghlal FC in January 2025.

Walid Soliman explains Mosimane's success at Al Ahly

While speculation over Mosimane's future continues, Soccer Laduma reports that former Al Ahly star Walid Soliman has spoken about the coach's impact during his spell in Cairo between October 2020 and June 2022.

Soliman said Mosimane's biggest priority was always the CAF Champions League.

"Mosimane placed the CAF Champions League at the absolute top of his priorities, giving it far greater focus than the Egyptian Premier League. He approached continental competitions with an entirely different mindset."

He also praised Mosimane's preparation.

"He possessed an exceptional, rare knowledge of every single team and player on the African continent. He memorised the details of our opponents by heart."

Pitso Mosimane has been linked with Egyptian club Ceramica Cleopatra. Image: therealpitso

Source: Twitter

Mosimane's future remains a talking point

The renewed links to Egypt come only days after SAFA confirmed that Mosimane is among more than 80 applicants for the Bafana Bafana coaching position once Hugo Broos steps down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Whether his next move is in Egypt or South Africa remains unclear, but his achievements with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly continue to keep his name among the continent's most sought-after coaches.

As of 1 July 2026, Mosimane's next destination has not been officially confirmed. However, the latest reports from Egypt and praise from one of his former players underline the reputation he has built across African football.

Bafana Bafana coaching search takes another twist

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune has called on the South African Football Association (SAFA) to appoint a local coach when Hugo Broos steps down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Khune believes coaches such as Pitso Mosimane, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena already understand South African football and would be well placed to lead the national team.

Source: Briefly News