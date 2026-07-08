A British couple crossed from Mozambique into South Africa after 272 days of overland driving that started in England

The couple travelled in a modified Land Rover Defender camper and documented the emotional milestone on TikTok

Their excitement over biltong, a Woolworths shop and a braai captured the hearts of the overlanding community

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A British couple finally reached South Africa after 272 days of driving overland from England, crossing the border from Mozambique in what they described as a deeply felt milestone.

The picture on the left showed the couple celebrating their arrival. Image: @thejammygits

Source: TikTok

The pair, known on TikTok as @thejammygits, documented the crossing in a video that quickly resonated with viewers. The red-haired woman who narrates throughout, joined by her travel companion Mitch, captured the full arc of the day: a quiet coastal coffee stop in the morning, a road race they happened to drive past, and then the border crossing itself, which they described as relatively smooth compared to the busier entry process on the Mozambican side.

Once inside South Africa, the reaction from the couple was immediate and genuine. Better roads, familiar shop names and the sheer abundance of options after months on the road clearly caught them off guard in the best way. A stop at Woolworths prompted the narrator to compare it to Marks and Spencer, calling it pure heaven. Mitch spent considerable time deliberating over steak cuts before the two eventually fired up a braai at their campsite.

The girlfriend on the left was vlogging about their journey. Image: @thejammygits

Source: TikTok

Small joys after months on the road

The couple had set off from England the previous September in a modified black Land Rover Defender fitted with a pop-up rooftop tent. By the time they crossed into South Africa, the accumulation of small comforts felt enormous. Biltong, bacon, dedicated bottle stores and fast food chains all made an appearance in the footage.

Their day ended at a campsite where they were redirected to pitch on the grass after the main area was fully booked. They settled in, poured what they called south sides, and watched the Springboks take on England in rugby before turning in for the night with a foil-tray meal.

Watch the couple's border crossing and South Africa arrival on TikTok

Mzansi welcomes tourists in the country

Netizens filled their comments, congratulating them for finally reaching their goal. Many said they are welcomed and even recommended them on new things they could try.

Justme.sally asked:

"Yay! So looking forward to this next adventure! Do you know how long you’ll be travelling around SA?"

Natasha Olsen wrote:

"Please stay safe in South Africa."

SammyP shared:

"So amazing, been following you guys all the way so feel like a passenger on your journey. 🥰"

Patrick Martin wrote:

"Malelane Woolworths!"

Charlottebroughto3 asked:

"What is Mitch eating at the end? Looks like sticky toffee pudding?!?"

J.Oh.No shared:

"This post makes me smile! I’m looking forward to your SA posts, but anticipating your next steps - have fun!"

Melanie Huang wrote:

"Welcome to South Africa. 🤗"

Mbongisi Mhlanga wrote:

"I love how you guys always share the best parts of the countries you visit."

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Source: Briefly News