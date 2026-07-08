A Gauteng woman has shared important gas safety advice after revealing she was burnt in a gas heater accident

She highlighted simple steps that could prevent dangerous gas-related incidents

Her warning comes as many South Africans rely on gas heaters during colder months

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The picture on the left showed the woman who was burned by a gas heater. Image: @mahlatse.maphosa

Source: TikTok

A woman who was injured in a gas heater accident has shared an important safety message with South Africans, warning households to take extra precautions when using gas appliances. @mahlatse.maphosa posted the video on 7 July 2026 in Gauteng, where the woman explained that a few simple checks could help prevent serious injuries and protect families using gas heaters during winter.

She encouraged users to regularly inspect their cylinders, check for leaks and ensure their equipment is in good condition before use. The woman shared her experience after being burnt by a gas heater, using her story to remind others that gas appliances need to be handled carefully.

Mahlatse Maphosa shared safety tips about gas heaters. Image: @mahlatse.maphosa

Source: TikTok

Simple checks that can prevent dangerous accidents

With many households turning to gas heaters as temperatures drop, she stressed that users should never assume their equipment is safe without checking it first. One of the most important steps, she explained, is checking the expiry date or inspection date on a gas cylinder before using it. She also advised people to inspect cylinders for dents, heavy rust or visible damage before accepting them from suppliers.

The woman warned users to always check for possible gas leaks. If someone smells gas, they should avoid lighting matches, switching on electrical appliances or creating any spark that could ignite the gas. Instead, she advised people to open windows, close the cylinder valve if it is safe to do so, and contact a qualified gas supplier if there is a problem.

Check out the TikTok post below:

South Africans react to safety warning

The video by user @mahlatse.maphosa has encouraged conversations among South Africans about being more careful with gas appliances, with many viewers appreciating the practical advice shared after the woman’s own frightening experience.

Brandon.Price wrote:

"Do not exchange your gas cylinders. Rather refill."

Ntha advised:

"The best way to check your cylinder if it’s leaking is to pour soapy water over it. If bubbles appear, it’s faulty. Also, always close the cylinder when you're not using it."

Fkdk claimed:

"People are buying their gas cylinders from Makhula."

Sir_S recommended:

"A fire blanket is also important."

NteboM said:

"I bought a new cylinder and have never exchanged it. I’d rather refill it no matter how expensive it is."

Nicky_the_don joked:

"How about not using gas at all?"

Sesi_Madikane admitted:

"I exchange mine all the time. I didn’t know all of this."

Gaput1632 said:

"I will never buy that thing."

3 Other Briefly News stories about winter warmers

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A South African renewable energy specialist has sparked widespread discussion online after publishing a cost breakdown of domestic electric heaters.

An energy expert has issued an urgent warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from gas heaters.

Source: Briefly News