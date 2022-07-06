A stunning young lady from Gauteng has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a diploma in IT with an honours pass

Zinhle Sibanyoni completed her qualification in record time, bagging 22 distinctions and achieving an overall average of 92.7%

The brilliant young lady set social media ablaze with her fantastic accolade and left Mzansi inspired with her outstanding achievements

A Gauteng-based brainy babe has wowed social media users with her excellent academic record, with the young lady obtaining a Diploma in Information Technology (IT) with the highest honours.

The young woman graduated from Damelin in three years and bagged herself 22 distinctions and a Dean’s Merit List award along the way.

Software developer Zinhle Sibanyoni is serving goals with her fantastic academic achievement. Image: Zinhle Sibanyoni/LinkedIn

Zinhle Sibanyoni is also a junior software developer at Digital Orchestrators. What a multifaceted hun!

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the stunner expressed how proud she was of herself for her outstanding academic accomplishments and shared a cute video of her graduation day with the caption:

“22 distinctions out of 26 modules, 15 academic awards, four certifications, and an average of 92,7% later. I am honoured to receive the prestigious Dean and Merit list awards. Allow me to re-introduce myself; I am a qualified software developer.”

She also shared a cute Instagram video of the day she bagged her qualification and celebrated the milestone with her loving family.

Congratulations poured in from LinkedIn users, with many netizens absolutely wowed at the beauty’s amazing academic record. Here are some of the best reactions:

Godwin Zarura Manyonganise said:

“Wow, congrats Zinhle, and best wishes.”

Lufuno Moses Ramabulana added:

“Congratulations and well done. We need more women in the software development space. The world is your oyster.”

Anoop Bramdav wrote:

“Congratulations on your awesome achievements. May you be blessed with success in all your endeavours. Well done.”

