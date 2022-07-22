Many of South Africa’s famous females look absolutely gorgeous, whether they’re wearing any cosmetics or not

While celebrities like Pearl Thusi, Zozibini Tunzi, and Minnie Dlamini are often seen wearing makeup at events, these ladies also proudly let their skin breathe from time to time

With their glowing, clear skin, these ladies often have Saffas wondering what their skincare routines are and how they maintain their flawless faces

From Pearl Thusi to Minnie Dlamini, Briefly News has compiled a list of just five female celebrities who totally slay the ‘no-makeup’ look and look amazing without any cosmetics on their gorgeous faces.

Pearl Thusi and Minnie Dlamini are just two Mzansi celebs who rock the no-makeup look effortlessly. Image: pearlthusi/Instagram and minniedlamini/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Minnie Dlamini

The South African media personality has always been stunning and has only gotten more beautiful as she’s gotten older. Minnie Dlamini is a total ‘It’ girl, with or without makeup, with the sis often allowing her skin to breathe, only donning a little eyeliner, and posting the lovely snaps on Instagram, Channel24 wrote.

2. Zozibini Tunzi

The former Miss Universe is the total package, with glowing skin, smarts, and a great figure to match. After winning the Miss South Africa crown in 2019, Zozibini became a global beauty icon, challenging Eurocentric normative beauty standards and showing off her breathtaking African glow. Despite being a former beauty queen, the 28-year-old isn’t afraid to post no-makeup selfies online.

3. Pearl Thusi

It’s often hard to believe that this media personality is 34 years old. With her glowing, wrinkle-free skin, Pearl could easily give many 20-year-olds a run for their money. The former Queen Sono star doesn’t shy away from posting snaps with her gorgeous makeup-free face on the socials.

4. Zonke Mchunu

Zonke, who plays Imani on SABC 2’s Muvhango, is absolutely gorgeous. The 28-year-old recently posted a snap of herself without any makeup on and flexed with her natural hair, with fans admiring her natural beauty.

5. Ntando Duma

The Mzansi media personality often posts pictures of herself fresh-faced, showing off her gorgeous, freckled skin. When a fan asked what her beauty secret was, Ntando proudly said that she uses the green Sunlight bar soap to bring out her glow.

