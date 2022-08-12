A determined babe is super psyched about finally bagging her honours degree in accounting from the University of Pretoria

On LinkedIn, Gizelle Venske noted that she felt incredibly disappointed after initially failing the course and was forced to repeat the year

But despite everything, the perseverant lady stayed the course and is all the happier for it, thanking God for her achievement

A lovely young woman is over the moon about finally graduating with her Honours Degree in Accounting Sciences from the University of Pretoria.

Gizelle Venske is amped about bagging her honours degree. Image: Gizelle Venske/LinkedIn.

Taking to LinkedIn, Gizelle Venske said that she felt very disappointed after she failed the first time around, but is so grateful that she stayed the course and never gave up:

“Probably one of the proudest moments of my life thus far. Not because I finally graduated, but because of the endurance it took to reach this point."

The stunner noted that while she experienced tribulations along her journey, she believes that God wanted to create a sweeter victory through the struggle it took for her to get to the top:

“In 2021, I ended up repeating my Accounting Honours degree. I've never experienced such disappointment in my life. After devoting a year of my life to this course and letting it consume who I was, I still failed."

Gizelle noted that it was only her faith in God Almighty and His mercy that helped her complete her studies and experience the jubilation of graduation:

“Looking at this photo, I realised, how can we claim to have unshakable faith if that faith has never truly been put to the test in a season we didn't feel like praising? How do we expect to obtain the character that will set us apart if we never allow the season of failure to mould us?

“If anything, I learned that obstacles do not prevent you from your calling. They prepare you for it. Still overwhelmed by His faithfulness.”

LinkedIn peeps congratulated the gorgeous woman of faith for crossing the finish line and for being brave enough to keep pushing:

Faith B Maluleka said:

“This is so beautiful. Congratulations, Gizelle Venske!”

Tersia Davey reacted:

“Congratulation! So well said and well deserved!”

Shyleen Masomera added:

“Inspiring. Congratulations, Gizelle.”

Lovely Wits graduate proud of bagging honours degree with distinction, Mzansi peeps commend her dedication

In a related story by Briefly News, a determined young woman is incredibly proud of obtaining her honours degree in International Relations and Politics with distinction.

Humairaa Mayet bagged her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and is currently a master’s candidate at the institution. LinkedIn peeps gushed over the successful and modest young lady’s big milestone and congratulated her sincerely for the win.

