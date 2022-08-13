Luyanda Duma was glowing in her graduation pictures and shared them with her family and friends on Twitter

The social media user has worked hard in the past years and had a message of encouragement for her followers

Luyanda has a supportive support system on her socials, and they showed her love under her recent post

Luyanda showed Mzansi that she is not just beautiful but also intelligent, and she has her graduation photos to prove it.

Luyanda Duma graduated and shared a message of encouragement for other dreamers on her socials. Image: @luyanda_duma6/Twitter/Getty Images

The industrial psychology graduate surprised her Twitter followers with beautiful images of herself on the day big day. She looked fabulous in her pink suit, which looks like it came right off the set of the movie Legally Blonde.

The motivational speaker, as she is said to be on her Twitter bio, gracefully shared an inspiring message to her followers and wrote:

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them."

In another set of pictures, Luyanda was radiant and all smiles with her buddies and shared those snaps with a heart emoji.

Take a look at what some of her friends and followers on Twitter had to say:

@mandzsibiya commented:

"Beautiful pictures Luya, this is incredible! Congratulations babe, you’re doing so great! ♥️"

@bakerlikeanita

"A shining star! Keep the fire burning. You’re doing amazing Luyanda ✨"

Stunning DUT graduate has people of Mzansi catching the feels over her inspiring graduation celebrations

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a recent graduate who announced her monumental accomplishment on her socials.

A stunning Mzansi chef celebrated her impressive graduation from the Durban University of Technology. Lungile Nhlanhla was overflowing with pride on her graduation day, and rightfully so.

Being able to graduate from an institution with a tertiary qualification is a huge achievement. Knowing what went into making this day possible, the good sis was beaming. She can't wait to step into a career.

Taking to Instagram, Lungile shared some stunning pictures from graduation and her celebrations. She graduated from DUT with an Advanced Diploma in Consumer Science of Food and Nutrition, adding to her levels as a personal chef.

