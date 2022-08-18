Whether it is in their private or professional capacities, there is a lot to admire about South African women

Mokgadi Rameetse, Matimba Makaringe, Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji, and Pamela Mahlangu are just four of many who have overcome the odds stacked against them

Briefly News takes a look at some of their powerful and emotional stories that have inspired many people along the way

Women are strong, powerful, and resilient. They are the backbones of society and play an invaluable role in many different spheres. Yet, be that as it may, they are often dealt so many unkind blows and experiences in life.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the powerful women who have overcome various obstacles and went on to do amazing things.

These amazing women have overcome adversities to make something of themselves. Image: @drpam_mahlandu/Instagram, Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji/LinkedIn, @kgadirameetse/TikTok, Matimba Makaringe/Facebook

Woman who once had 10 cars tells the story of how she lost it all and is starting over

A young woman named Mokgadi Rameetse went viral on social media after sharing her eye-opening and relatable story.

Mokgadi had 10 lush cars and a thriving empire until it all came crashing down. She bought her first car at the age of 28 and did not stop.

She startled a shuttle service that took off, allowing her to get the credit she did not know how to handle. With a high success rate and bad influence, Mokgadi made some detrimental decisions. Racking up credit through purchasing cars and other things, she was left with repayments she just could not make.

Coupled with the harsh effects of Covid, Mokgadi sank due to the large amounts of debt she accumulated by buying 10 cars.

Mokgadi told W24 that she bought a bakkie, a Mercedez, a Golf 7 GTI, and the list goes on. Sis has learned her lesson and is now doing the most to rebuild herself and clear her debt.

"I understand that I have failed, but that is part of my journey; I have learned my lesson right now. I know what I need to avoid in the future. I've learned many lessons. I now know that if you have debts, you must prioritise them first and save up for unforeseen events. Investing in assets is so important.”

Brave woman overcame abuse and uses her experience to help others

A courageous woman who overcame physical and emotional abuse is using her experience to help other women. 28-year-old Matimba Makaringe, from Tzaneen in Limpopo, shared that she once suffered third-degree burns as a result of her abuse.

She, therefore, spent several weeks in hospital and couldn't walk for three months, Briefly News gathered. Her grandmother also passed away before she had fully recovered.

In addition, her ex-boyfriend left her with a large car finance debt and she discovered she was pregnant as well. Sadly, her depression caused her to lose her baby just four months into her pregnancy.

Fortunately, she remained brave and didn't give up. Matimba subsequently started MissCourage, a project through which she reaches out to women facing similar challenges.

“I counsel women who’re suffering from all sorts of abuse. I first tell women about my life story before helping them,” she shared.

In addition to her counselling initiatives, she also organises regular hikes for abuse survivors.

Resilient woman overcomes countless rejections & hardship to bag job as electrician

A determined woman from Limpopo has finally conquered unemployment by landing a job as an underground electrician after almost losing hope with the countless job rejections and hardships she encountered.

Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji, who studied electrical engineering and trade, was super grateful and overjoyed to have finally landed a good work opportunity after a long bout of joblessness that drained her.

Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji expressed her gratitude online after obtaining a job as an electrician. Image: Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji/LinkedIn

The resilient lady noted that she applied for several jobs, with many human resource managers either ignoring or being rude to her.

But despite everything, Ramoloetji never lost hope.

“After so many applications made with rejections; recruiters and HR personnel ignoring my messages, some even being rude, finally, I knocked on the door of HR personnel. He replied to my inbox message with an interview invitation.”

“I'm extremely excited to share with u that I'm starting a new position as an underground electrician at Gold Fields as part of the Newtrax team. Thank you Sandvik for the opportunity. The joy of removing the open-to-work frame,” Ramoloetji said in a LinkedIn post.

Mzansi celebrates woman who went from cleaning homes to saving lives

Mzansi woman, Pamela Mahlangu, has warmed hearts and wowed with her amazing story. Going from being a domestic worker to becoming a medical doctor was not an easy journey.

Everyone knows that the work of a domestic is not light, nor is that of a medical student. However, Pamela managed to do both and turned her dreams into reality.

Speaking to IOL, Pamela explained that she worked cleaning homes for 10 years to put herself through university while helping her family put food on the table.

Working as a domestic was never something Pamela felt embarrassed about as she knew the doors it was opening for her. She had her head set on becoming a doctor and cleaning homes allowed her to study.

Woman who became a domestic worker to support daughter graduates with degree, now seeks to help other helpers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps were touched by the inspiring perseverance of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu who despite being dealt a raw deal in life, pushed through and achieved her dreams of graduating from university.

Briefly News previously shared her on Facebook, revealing that Mahlangu always dreamed of pursuing her education, but a lack of resources and development in her area, a poor education system, financial difficulty, and an unplanned pregnancy got in the way of her dream.

To provide for her daughter, she started working as a domestic worker.

