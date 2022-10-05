Teaching is a wonderful profession, with educators nurturing the leaders of the future with their skill and care

With World Teacher’s Day commemorated on 5 October, it’s important to celebrate the wonderful people tasked with shaping young minds

In honour of this special day, Briefly News takes a peek at four times female teachers and prospective educators set social media ablaze with their intellect, beauty and elegance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

World Teacher’s Day is commemorated on 5 October. It’s important to celebrate this day and the wonderful people responsible for nurturing young people.

These radiant teachers exude determination, poise, intelligence and beauty. Image: Karabo Moloko/LinkedIn, @Nkule_Radebe1/Twitter, @Thandek21664585/Twitter and @Elizababe2000/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Many times, beautiful teachers have set social media ablaze with their grace, poise, beauty and intelligence.

In honour of this special day, Briefly News looks back on a few stories we’ve had the privilege of telling about lovely female teachers whose passion, determination and beauty had them trending online.

Brainy Pretoria teacher celebrates bagging 20 distinctions in Bachelor of Education degree from UNISA

One teacher residing in Pretoria proved that she takes her education very seriously and obtained a whopping 20 distinctions in her qualification from the University of South Africa (Unisa), posting about the accomplishment online, and inspiring many. Karabo Moloko clearly loves learning, and we are so here for it!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Teacher Karabo looks super fly. Image: Karabo Moloko /LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Gorgeous Mzansi teacher posts stunning pics online, has thirsty men wanting to go back to school

The gorgeous pics of a passionate teacher had many dudes wanting to return to school. Twitter user, @Elizababe2000, looked fierce in a printed top and full-length pleated skirt, with her look exuding class, grace and professionalism.

Bachelor of Education graduate appeals to Mzansi to help her find a job, SA offers helpful career advice

One woman who obtained an education degree was looking for a teaching post after bagging her qualification. Twitter user, @Thandek21664585, who landed her Bachelor of Education from Unisa, said that although she lives in KwaZulu-Natal, she would be willing to relocate to wherever she found a teaching post. Now that’s determination! Check out her post below:

“Teach me”: Gorgeous teacher has peeps thirsting and wishing to start school all over again

A lovely teacher who posted a selfie wearing a mask had peeps gushing over her beauty. Even though half of Twitter user, @Nkule_Radebe1’s, face was covered with a mask, she still won over many hearts with her post.

This lovely lady is a passionate educator. Image: @Nkule_Radebe1/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

“Coolest teacher”: Video of a young man busting a move in front of teacher warms Mzansi

In a related story by Briefly News, a South African pupil decided to bring some fun and ease to his teacher as he posted his video busting a move. The young man uploaded the viral clip on TikTok, and many of his peers liked his teacher’s kindness as he grooved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News