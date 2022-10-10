One young lady who was raised in the Nyanga East township has created an internet service provider aimed at lower-income households

Commenting on a Facebook post that honoured the innovative woman, many netizens expressed how impressed they were with her

One young woman, who was born in Port Elizabeth and grew up in the Nyanga East township, has started an internet service provider for lower-income communities.

Lorna Mlonzi is an innovative young woman. Image: Kasi Economy and Lorna Mlonzi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The 29-year-old, who studied for a National Diploma in Information Communication Technology at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), is a whole network engineer, ITWeb reported.

Lorna Mlonzi created Sky Internet SA, which has since gone live in Nyanga, Gugulethu and Langa, with the innovative woman previously working at Vodacom and Cell C.

Sky Internet SA was four years in the making, with the young woman telling ITWeb that extensive research was required to ascertain the needs of people in lower-income households.

Lorna was also honoured in a Facebook post by Kasi Economy, which read:

“Lorna Mlonzi, 29, from the Nyanga township, is a network engineer who used to work for Vodacom and Cell C. She has started her own internet service provider called Sky Internet SA. The company is focusing on townships. Sky Internet has gone live in Nyanga, Langa and Gugulethu.”

Netizens rushed to the comment section to compliment the smart hun for making a difference in communities where people may not be able to afford WiFi or regular data costs:

Mpumi Tunce said:

“Black excellence.”

Godfrey Thandabantu added:

“Now that’s how we start. Create a market from townships to the world.”

Happy in actions manufacturers wrote:

“Excellent, my sister.”

Source: Briefly News