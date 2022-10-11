Cardi B has proven time and time again that her talents go beyond the world of hip-hop, with the artist securing the bag in a big way

From launching Whipshots to partnering with Reebok, the Bodak Yellow artist is set on building an empire and constantly expanding the reach of her brand

Briefly News takes a peek at just five of the 30-year-old’s business ventures, which vary from sports attire to children’s dolls

Cardi B is a household name, with the American hip-hop artist ensuring that she fully capitalises on her fame for various business ventures.

Cardi B has always been focused on building her empire. Image: Cindy Ord/MG22 and Todd Williamson.

Source: Getty Images

The Shake It artist is truly focused on securing the bag by any means necessary, with her brand ever-expansive.

In honour of the rapper, who celebrates her thirtieth birthday on 11 October, Briefly News has compiled a list of five of the artist’s top business endeavours and partnerships.

Cardi B created a ‘party-starter’ dessert called Whipshots

In 2021, the star launched her own brand of vodka-infused, non-dairy whipped cream, with the 30-year-old explaining that her product was like ‘Cardi in a bottle’ because of how over-the-top and unique it is, Billboard reported.

The Bodak Yellow artist has a partnership with Reebok

Cardi B has her own apparel and footwear collection with Reebok, with the athleisure wear inspired by the 90s and aiming to make women of all sizes look good, Rolling Stone wrote. Her new line will be released later this year, Teen Vogue reported.

Making money moves with dolls

In partnership with the Real Women Are brand, Cardi B created and designed her own doll, with fans eager to get their hands on the stylish Barbie. Sadly, however, that business idea was scrapped, with many people complaining about never having received their toys even up to a year later, Page Six wrote.

The Grammy Award-winner has partnered with Pepsi

Cardi B has collaborated with Pepsi and starred in a few of their commercials, with her catchphrase ‘Okurrr’ prominent in all renditions. The mom-of-two truly adds her personal flavour to all her endorsements.

Take a peek at one of the video commercials:

Cardi B’s Bardi Beauty

In April 2021, the WAP artist had the name ‘Bardi Beauty’ trademarked and announced that she would soon be launching her own beauty line, comprising of hair, skin, cosmetics and nail products. The beauty line has been years in the making, Elle wrote.

