Zozibini Tunzi has cemented herself as a style icon, with the 29-year-old’s fashion sense leaving many intrigued

The former pageant queen became a symbol of African beauty after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, with the stunner turning heads wherever she goes

Briefly News looks back on some of the model’s best looks of 2022, from her Umbhaco outfits worn at a traditional music awards evening to donning high-fashion suits in London and more

Zozibini Tunzi is slowly cementing herself as a fashion icon, with the stunner leaving many gushing over her edgy looks.

Zozibini Tunzi is a total fashionista. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

While the 29-year-old became a symbol of African beauty in 2019 after winning Miss Universe, the gorgeous woman’s star hasn’t dimmed one bit since then.

In addition to being a shining example to young girls, a model, and making her acting debut in 2022 in The Woman King, Zozibini’s fashion has also become fully part of her brand.

Briefly News looks at five of the former beauty queen’s most gripping fashion moments of 2022 thus far.

Zozibini rocking edgy suits in London

The model recently walked the catwalk at Africa Fashion Week London. In the days leading up to the prestigious fashion show, Zozibini rocked many edgy looks in the United Kingdom, including bold and bright suits that had her looking like a total babe.

Former Miss Universe crowns Miss SA

Zozibini Tunzi was part of the judging panel that crowned the 2022 Miss SA, The Citizen wrote. On the night of the Miss SA finale, the beaut rocked a stunning pink and black gown, with a dark, winged, smokey eye complementing the look perfectly.

Zozibini proudly flaunting Xhosa heritage at SATMA

The public relations graduate has always been proud of her Xhosa culture and has never shied away from rocking traditional Umbhaco outfits, looking like a total queen. She looked amazing at the 2022 South African Traditional Music Awards (SATMA).

Former Miss SA dazzles in Rome in a hot pink dress

Zozibini Tunzi looks amazing no matter what she wears, but this hot pink gown is one of the African beauty’s most effortlessly ravishing looks.

Zozibini looking cool and casual in Kenya

Rocking a pair of brown trousers, a wide-brimmed Panama hat and knotted white shirt, Zozibini looked as cool as a cucumber at the seaside at a resort in Kenya.

Source: Briefly News