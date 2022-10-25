A hard-working mom from Limpopo who helped a lady give birth outside of Burgersfort Clinic is making waves online

Gladys Mokgotho, who sells vetkoek to make ends meet, called for help, but because the clinic was not open yet, the desperate lady needed to take matters into her own hands

Her act of courage has been commended by many, with the brave woman honoured in a Facebook post online

A strong mom residing in Limpopo who successfully helped a lady deliver her baby outside Burgersfort Clinic has been lauded online.

Gladys Mokgotho was happy to help the mom deliver her baby. Image: Kasi Economy and Women on the move.

Gladys Mokgotho, who sells vetkoek for a living, assisted the woman, who arrived at the clinic before opening hours.

The nurses at the medical facility allegedly did not want to help the pregnant woman until the establishment opened, forcing the 55-year-old Good Samaritan to take matters into her own hands and help out, Sowetan LIVE reported.

Gladys was honoured in a Facebook post by Kasi Economy, which read:

“This mama Gladys Mokgotho is a vetkoek street vendor who helped a woman give birth outside Burgersfort Clinic. The pregnant woman arrived before the clinic opened.”

Many people were impressed by the caring woman and commended her in the post’s comment section:

Poppie Mokudubete said:

“Well done, mama. We appreciate you.”

Boitumelo F Kgole added:

“Keep up the good work!”

Nolisawana Mbotho is proud:

“That's awesome! Congratulations!”

Oarabile Lindy Rammekwa commended all moms:

“God Bless you more, mothers.”

Angel Lisa Mayathula wrote:

“Well done, ma'am.”

Tumi Boss Lady Tea Ya Basadi noted:

“Mamazala wami ke lo.”

