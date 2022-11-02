A Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher turned TikTok star, Mrs Bullock is now a Mzansi social media staple. People love her vibe and can’t wait until she drops her next clip.

Mrs Bullock has won the hearts of Mzansi with her real and relatable content. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

The inspiring teacher believes in being authentically you and promotes inclusivity and self-love through her content. Her laid-back authenticity is what has so many people following her, as it is relatable and real.

In just a few weeks, Mrs Bullock went from being the coolest teacher in Pretoria High School for Girls to the coolest teacher in Mzansi. Briefly News has been following her tending videos on TikTok and loving them, just like the rest of SA.

Here are just a few of our favourites:

This is the clip that essentially turned Mrs Bullock into a star. She dropped a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii, which went viral.

Just recently, Mrs Bullock danced her way into the weekend, trying to energies herself for the pile of marking that she was about to tackle. The awesome teacher asked peeps to give her motivation in the comments.

Taking to her thriving TikTok page, Mrs Bullock shared a weekend starter clip of her whipping it to the 2010 track, Windeck by Cabo Snoop. She is a whole vibe!

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

