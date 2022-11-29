In a new royal biography, it has been alleged that Queen Elizabeth II secretly suffered from cancer before she passed away

In a book published by broadcaster and writer, Gyles Brandreth, the late sovereign was rumoured to have had bone marrow cancer

The news has emerged more than two months after the former sovereign passed away on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly suffered from a very painful type of cancer in the days before her passing, a royal biographer has alleged in his new book.

It is rumoured that Queen Elizabeth II had cancer. Image: Tim Graham and Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

Gyles Brandreth, a British broadcaster and author, claimed that while many thought the 96-year-old died from old age, in reality, she may have suffered from bone marrow cancer.

According to the New York Post, the author noted that there were rumours about the former sovereign having a rare cancer type.

News24 wrote that Queen Elizabeth II started having less energy in 2021, around the time she was checked into hospital.

The Daily Mail published excerpts from Brandreth’s book, which read:

“I had heard that the queen had a form of myeloma, bone marrow cancer, which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those mobility issues we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.”

Briefly News previously reported that the late monarch passed away on 8 September 2022 in Balmoral after a seven-decade rule over Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II has since been succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III, who has ascended the throne.

