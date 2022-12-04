Ndavi Nokeri is genuinely passionate about equal education and visited an aviation camp to inspire future pilots

The Miss SA organisation posted about the 23-year-old’s visit, noting that she enjoyed every minute at the camp

Social media users expressed how impressed and inspired they were by the beauty pageant winner

Ndavi Nokeri is passionate about using her platform as the Miss SA pageant victor to advocate for equality in education.

The 23-year-old visited the FlyAirlink aviation camp and motivated young boys and girls who aspire to be pilots.

The Miss SA organisation posted on Instagram about Ndavi’s visit and stated that the beauty pageant winner enjoyed every minute of the engagement.

Lovely snaps of the trip were shared, with the post captioned:

“@ndavi.nokerii enjoyed every moment at the @fly_airlink aviation training camp for aspiring pilots.

“When @ndavi.nokerii speaks of education, she includes the training that has to go into our youth, which will give them clarity on the careers they choose and include their employability.

“This is why she was excited to join in on the aviation training camp with @fly_airlink. She motivated the young girls and boys to keep on developing their skills and education.”

Instagram peeps were inspired by Ndavi and left sweet messages in the post’s comment section.

Here is the post and some reactions from Insta peeps:

urlander_janya said:

“Wow, this is amazing. They're so beautiful.”

ngc_anh.03 expressed her pride using emojis:

“❤️❤️❤️.”

