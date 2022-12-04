One young lady is over the moon about being admitted as an attorney of the high court

The brilliant woman shared the news about her accomplishment on social media, posting pics from the wonderful day

Her news garnered a lot of attention online, with many people sending her love and supporting her career milestone

A hard-working young lady is all smiles after being admitted as a whole high court attorney, opening up about her win online.

The beautiful lawyer's accomplishment inspired many. Image: Heloise Simonè Janser/LinkedIn.

The lovely woman shared her victory on LinkedIn, posting pics from the memorable day, rocking her attorney robes.

Heloise Simonè Janser studied for her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Namibia and her Master of Laws at the University of Stellenbosch.

The brilliant woman’s post read:

“25 November 2022: An admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.”

Social media users eagerly wished the newly minted attorney well and commended her for the fantastic milestone.

Briefly News has compiled some of the most engaging reactions from LinkedIn peeps:

Ebenezer Frank sent her a kind congratulatory message:

“Wow, huge congratulations.”

Sope Williams remarked:

“Great to see you!”

Uno U wrote:

“Congratulations on this massive milestone, Heloise Simonè Janser. I look forward to seeing you in court one day.”

Rihupisee Rii Kavari commented:

“Congratulations on your admission, Heloise Simonè Janser.”

Sidney W Martin remarked:

“That’s the way to go, Heloise.”

cleopatra rivha is wowed:

“Congratulations, counsel.”

Tuyenikelao Shipoke enthused:

“Wow. Big achievement right there. Congratulations, Heloise.”

Eugene du Plessis kindly said:

“Congrats, Heloise! Well done!”

