A hard-working mother who needed to juggle her studies with parenthood has proudly shared snaps after bagging a qualification from the University of Cape Town (UCT)

The lovely lady showed the process of obtaining the qualification and the results thereof as she looked gorgeous in her graduation gown

LinkedIn peeps wished the inspiring momma well and congratulated her on the amazing accomplishment

A hard-working supermom who needed to juggle motherhood with her studies has proudly opened up about graduating from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Lumka Mquqo is a proud UCT graduate. Image: Lumka Mquqo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The dedicated woman obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Business Management Practice and already has an entire Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the Western Cape.

Lumka Mquqo shared two photos on LinkedIn; one where she showed the process of completing her studies as she submitted an assignment while holding her baby.

The other snap featured her looking graceful and proud of her accomplishment as she rocked a graduation gown and enjoyed the fruits of her labours.

The supermom, who inspired many peeps, captioned her post:

“A clear depiction of result versus process. Result: A picture of me at my graduation on 14 December 2022.

“Process: A picture taken by my son of me submitting an assignment on one of those many Sunday mornings.

“I just wanted to encourage you. The process rarely looks like the result. I know we only post perfection on this app, but please allow me to be real. Trust the process.”

LinkedIn users commended the smart momma on her achievement:

Khululekile Sixaba said:

“Well done, Lumz. Well deserved.”

Jay Milligan added:

“Congratulations, Lumka! You are an inspiration to us all. Thank you for all you do! Happy new year!”

Chanti Wilson wrote:

“Absolutely love this, Lums. Congratulations.”

