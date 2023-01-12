The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to the socials to offer peeps advice for 2023

The fab academic told netizens that they should always look ahead, no matter how awful 2022 was or the struggles they had

Many people loved Prof Phakeng’s advice and thanked her for always offering people useful words of wisdom

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), has offered social media users helpful life advice.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is ready to tackle 2023 with all its challenges. Image: Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The fab academic advised peeps to give the new year and their various adventures their all despite how challenging 2022 may have been.

Many netizens appreciated Prof Phakeng’s wise words and thanked her for always being a beacon of hope for students.

The 56-year-old’s LinkedIn post read:

“It’s a new year and people are slowly getting back to work. No matter how difficult 2022 was, make sure you start 2023 on a clean slate.

"Forgive, forget, and hit the ground running with positivity. Remember, there will be sunshine after the rain.

“I’m back at work after a month of rest. I trust you all had a good festive holiday and are energised for all that 2023 has in store!

Social media users felt inspired by UCT prof

Prof Phakeng wowed many peeps who thanked her for the support and constant inspiration:

Paul Bigala said:

“Bless you Prof for the encouraging words. Please remember Isaiah 54.17 which says no weapon formed against you will succeed.”

Kingsley Okoye added:

“I think I saw a video clip where you visited students preparing for examination in the library and handed out chocolates.

“Your humane nature blended proportionally with your physical and academic prowess. Keep the fire of education burning!”

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) taking to LinkedIn to share some wise words.

Mamokgethi Phakeng spoke about the importance of choosing to be happy even when it’s hard to do so.

Her wise words inspired many, with peeps loving her positive energy and inciteful advice.

