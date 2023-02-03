One bride-to-be was left hot under the collar after her future sister-in-law got engaged less than six months after she did

The two women will be getting married within a few months of each other, with one of the future brides refusing to share the spotlight

Commenting on a post by the sister-in-law, social media users shared their views on the matter

One woman has taken to social media to open up about her future sister-in-law being upset that she got engaged within six months of her.

According to the lady, the bride-to-be explicitly did not want her getting proposed to or married within six months of her engagement or wedding.

The bride also apparently never liked her soon-to-be sister-in-law and wanted to hook her fiancé’s brother up with one of her friends, News24 wrote.

Taking to Reddit, the lady said the selfish bride-to-be would be tying the knot in June, while she and her bae would be getting married in September of the same year.

The aggravated woman further noted that her would-be sister-in-law kept asking for details about her wedding

Netizens react to selfish bride not wanting sister-in-law to get married the same year as her

Briefly News compiled some top reactions to the lady’s predicament:

JBB2002902 said:

“I think it’s safe to say that she needs to know exactly zero details about anything that you’re planning!”

murphy2345678 wrote:

“She is going to pair your fiancé with her friend in the wedding party. He needs to tell his brother that it’s not ok.”

IncredibleBulk2 reacted:

"She needs therapy. It sounds like she feels ownership over your significant other to some degree.

"I don’t know, does not sound like a safe person to be around. Is her fiancé a complete doormat? Why would you let your partner treat your siblings like that? It's gross.”

