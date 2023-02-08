One Mzansi lady is amped and relishing the fruits of her labour after completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction

The hard-working woman shared a screenshot of a text informing her that both examiners awarded her thesis with distinction

Social media users celebrated the lovely lady’s win and congratulated her on the massive achievement

A hard-working woman is excited about completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction.

The lawyer is thrilled about her academic achievement. Image: @16_Amo10/Twitter and boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images.

The lovely lady shared a screenshot of a message that both examiners who reviewed her work awarded her a distinction.

Twitter user @16_Amo10 posted her news online, captioning the tweet:

“Distinction. Yoh, God, thank you! I also want to thank me for being the greatest of all time.”

Here is the tweet:

Social media users proud of woman for acing Master of Laws

Many netizens wished the accomplished lady well for her incredible achievement.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

@Thingoisd1 said:

“Well done, master. Congratulations.”

@itslindiwe_m wished her well:

“Well done, honey.”

@Missjv007 wrote:

“Congratulations, queen.”

@DithaDintle noted:

“Congratulations are in order. To God be the glory.”

@DonnahNelly reacted:

“Well done, Amo.”

@Gajigo_C celebrated with her:

“Congratulations, hun! Very well done.”

@Keo_Moeketsi commented:

“Congratulations, doll. You did so well! So proud of you.”

@HensrickM complimented her intellect:

“Congratulations, friend. You did it again, babe.”

@Lungile_Ngam kindly remarked:

“Look at you! Congratulations and well done, Amo.”

@OlebogengShaun added:

“Give the lady some bells!”

This boss babe lawyer is an inspiration to many young women!

