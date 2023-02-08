Mzansi Woman Thrilled About Obtaining Master of Laws With Distinction, Peeps Celebrate With Her
- One Mzansi lady is amped and relishing the fruits of her labour after completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction
- The hard-working woman shared a screenshot of a text informing her that both examiners awarded her thesis with distinction
- Social media users celebrated the lovely lady’s win and congratulated her on the massive achievement
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A hard-working woman is excited about completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction.
The lovely lady shared a screenshot of a message that both examiners who reviewed her work awarded her a distinction.
Twitter user @16_Amo10 posted her news online, captioning the tweet:
“Distinction. Yoh, God, thank you! I also want to thank me for being the greatest of all time.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Here is the tweet:
Social media users proud of woman for acing Master of Laws
Many netizens wished the accomplished lady well for her incredible achievement.
Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:
@Thingoisd1 said:
“Well done, master. Congratulations.”
@itslindiwe_m wished her well:
“Well done, honey.”
@Missjv007 wrote:
“Congratulations, queen.”
@DithaDintle noted:
“Congratulations are in order. To God be the glory.”
@DonnahNelly reacted:
“Well done, Amo.”
@Gajigo_C celebrated with her:
“Congratulations, hun! Very well done.”
@Keo_Moeketsi commented:
“Congratulations, doll. You did so well! So proud of you.”
@HensrickM complimented her intellect:
“Congratulations, friend. You did it again, babe.”
@Lungile_Ngam kindly remarked:
“Look at you! Congratulations and well done, Amo.”
@OlebogengShaun added:
“Give the lady some bells!”
This boss babe lawyer is an inspiration to many young women!
Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves
Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a gorgeous young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner.
Mzansi online users were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News