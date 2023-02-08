Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman Thrilled About Obtaining Master of Laws With Distinction, Peeps Celebrate With Her
Mzansi Woman Thrilled About Obtaining Master of Laws With Distinction, Peeps Celebrate With Her

by  Kauthar Gool
  • One Mzansi lady is amped and relishing the fruits of her labour after completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction
  • The hard-working woman shared a screenshot of a text informing her that both examiners awarded her thesis with distinction
  • Social media users celebrated the lovely lady’s win and congratulated her on the massive achievement

A hard-working woman is excited about completing her Master of Laws degree with distinction.

The law graduated bagged her Master's degree with distinction
The lawyer is thrilled about her academic achievement. Image: @16_Amo10/Twitter and boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images.
Source: UGC

The lovely lady shared a screenshot of a message that both examiners who reviewed her work awarded her a distinction.

Twitter user @16_Amo10 posted her news online, captioning the tweet:

“Distinction. Yoh, God, thank you! I also want to thank me for being the greatest of all time.”

Here is the tweet:

Social media users proud of woman for acing Master of Laws

Many netizens wished the accomplished lady well for her incredible achievement.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

@Thingoisd1 said:

“Well done, master. Congratulations.”

@itslindiwe_m wished her well:

“Well done, honey.”

@Missjv007 wrote:

“Congratulations, queen.”

@DithaDintle noted:

“Congratulations are in order. To God be the glory.”

@DonnahNelly reacted:

“Well done, Amo.”

@Gajigo_C celebrated with her:

“Congratulations, hun! Very well done.”

@Keo_Moeketsi commented:

“Congratulations, doll. You did so well! So proud of you.”

@HensrickM complimented her intellect:

“Congratulations, friend. You did it again, babe.”

@Lungile_Ngam kindly remarked:

“Look at you! Congratulations and well done, Amo.”

@OlebogengShaun added:

“Give the lady some bells!”

This boss babe lawyer is an inspiration to many young women!

