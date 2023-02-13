A beautiful lady from Mpumalanga posted snaps of her beautiful home on a popular social media group

The stunning hun called the space her humble beginnings and netizens could not get enough of the space

Compliments flooded the young woman’s comment section with kind remarks about the homely crib all round

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous woman residing in Mpumalanga has posted pictures of her lovely home on social media.

The lovely lady has a pretty crib. Image: Thembelihle Motha.

Source: Facebook

The stunner shared various areas of her home, including her bedroom area and kitchen on a popular online group.

Facebook user, Thembelihle Motha, shared the photos on ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ and captioned her post:

“First time posting. Humble beginnings. Corrections are accepted.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here is a pic from the post:

Social media users could not get enough of the young woman’s crib

Netizens complimented the hun’s home.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

Chuma Muhali Banda said:

“Remove the microwave from on top of the fridge.”

MakhOo Lerato Mnisi loved the cleanliness of the space:

“Very nice and clean, sthandwa.”

Oroba Kells Lebatleng offered some helpful advice:

“Nice but remove the microwave on top of the fridge. Put it on the unit and remove the kettle.”

Aletta Smith warned her about the safety of her appliances:

“Your fridge will be destroyed as it's not supposed to carry heavily.”

Success Makunyane wrote:

“That stadium on top of the fridge is not looking good. Put the bucket of super maize meal in the cupboard and remove the microwave. Put it on top of the cupboard. Find the space for a cooking stove. Your room looks good.”

Johannesburg woman shares pictures of stunning crib, Mzansi peeps stan: “Beautiful home”

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a lady residing in Johannesburg who posted pictures of her beautifully decorated crib on social media.

The innovative woman shared photos of her living room and bedroom areas, with the spaces looking pretty and well-kept.

Social media users showered the lovely hun with compliments because of how gorgeous her space looked. Her post garnered a wide variety of reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News