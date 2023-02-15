Three beautiful businesswomen; a construction worker, chicken farmer, and washing powder manufacturer have shared how they spent Valentine’s Day

All three ladies noted that they were hard at work with their businesses during the day

While some of the ladies noted that they celebrated Valentine’s Day, one remarked that she never did

In honour of Valentine’s Day, which was yesterday (14 February), Briefly News caught up with three strong businesswomen.

Lerato Nkhumane, Rabelani Ratshili and Nadine Hlungwani. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The construction worker, farmer, and washing powder manufacturer shared how they spent this special day during the ‘Month of Love’.

Washing powder manufacturer hard at work on Valentine’s Day

Nadine Hlungwani, who resides in Johannesburg, noted that she was busy throughout the day:

“I am at work, so I am spending it here, nothing special.”

Briefly News previously wrote about the strong woman finding new premises to operate her washing powder business.

The 26-year-old explained that the day was like any other to her – nothing special.

Limpopo construction worker on site on 14 February

Rabelani Ratshili, who owns a construction company, and recently built a house in two months with her team, said, she too, was hard at work:

“I spent my Valentine’s Day at site Nigel.”

Rabelani explained that while she normally does celebrate this romantic day, she was focused on completing construction on a new company project.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, chicken farmer, and author spent Valentine’s Day with her family

Lerato Nkhumane, who is a Mrs SA semi-finalist, chicken farmer, author, and businesswoman explained that she was busy all day.

The 33-year-old said she ended the day off with her hubby and kids:

“I spent my day in a lot of meetings. I had a big meeting in the morning.

“I do celebrate Valentine’s Day. However, my husband and I were home with the kids this year and had nice cooked food.”

Briefly News previously wrote about all the hats Lerato wears.

