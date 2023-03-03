A beautiful woman has posted a video online showing off her immaculate and stunning long green and pink braids

The hun also danced in a chilled manner and explained, through her post’s caption, that she missed having braids

Many people said they couldn’t get enough of the young woman’s vibe and loved her unique hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous woman posted a video as she showed off fancy footwork and pretty braids online.

kaylakimkay swayed her braids from side to side. Image: kaylakimkay.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful lady rocked long, pink and green braids that she elegantly swayed from side to side as she moved her body.

In the caption of her clip, the babe explained that she missed her braids.

The video was posted online by a popular TikTokker named kaylakimkay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Here is the clip:

At the time of writing, the video garnered over 30 000 likes and more than 160 comments.

Netizens love lady’s braids and dancing skills

TikTokkers were impressed with the young woman’s dancing skills and her braids.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions to her video:

Dikeledi Maphutha said:

“I missed seeing you dance to this track too.”

@liveono86 asked her:

“Oh my gosh, girl. I love your vibes and energy. Can we be friends?”

Monique Marillier adored the hun’s kicks:

“Love those sneakers.”

Marley wrote:

“The look! I love the denim too. Dang, honey.”

Calista Kock had serious FOMO:

“Your dancing makes me wish I could dance.”

Sibabalo7890240/call_me_junior noted:

“And you were rocking them.”

Kele Ramafsi reacted with kindness:

“This sound was made for you. I love watching you dancing to this song.”

user5244781860972 remarked sweetly:

“I love this for you. It’s giving ‘everything’.”

J added:

"You are such a free spirit and I love it!”

Mrs Bullock and her mom jive to amapiano

In a related story by Briefly News, a sweet video of popular South African teacher, Mrs Bullock, jiving her heart out with her beautiful mother has stirred reactions online.

The pair danced to a track called Jagermeister by Ice Beats Slide and Sbuda Maleather.

The sweet mommy-daughter duo warmed hearts, with many netizens noting that Mrs Bullock got her dancing skills from her momma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News