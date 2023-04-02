A lovely lady residing in Johannesburg has eagerly shown off her beautiful home online

While the innovative woman noted that her space was smaller, it was clear that she put a lot of effort into keeping her home neat and beautiful

Netizens noticed the hard-working woman’s efforts and complimented the look of her stunning place

A lovely lady in Johannesburg posted pictures of her home on social media, with the pretty space attracting attention.

Mankadimeng Mokhachane shared snaps of her home. Image: Mankadimeng Mokhachane.

Source: Facebook

While the woman made it clear that she realised the space was small, it was apparent that she cared very much for how the place looked. Every room was spotless and well-decorated.

Mankadimeng Mokhachane shared pics of her place on Facebook, captioning her post:

“My little home, corrections allowed.”

Here is a pic of her bedroom:

Peeps offer woman home-improvement advice

Many netizens complimented the lady’s place. Other people advised her on how the home could be improved.

Here are some top reactions:

Caren Bulimo said:

“Beautiful, but add brighter colours in your living room.”

Charity Mhlóngo added:

“Change your curtains to a lighter colour so your furniture will stand out.”

Sheila Msimango complimented her:

“Absolutely lovely home.”

Kholeka Yawa remarked:

“Clean, neat, and organised. In the dining area, leave both sides of the curtain open and only open and close the blinds, since your furniture is dark and that will let in the light.”

Letta Sekgodo commented:

“Wow you have got a lovely house, indeed.”

Zelane Gugu Nkosi advised:

“Remove the dark curtains. Add lighter items around the house.”

Tsang Ivy wrote:

“Very beautiful and hygienic.”

Motshidisi Tshidi adored the colour scheme.

“My favourite colour: Grey. Lovely!”

