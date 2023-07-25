This woman couldn't be more grateful that she is building her own home and shared it on social media

TikTok user @nonhlanhlamuma5 showed the progress of her home in an inspiring video

People showered her with praise, putting their dreams of building a home out to the universe

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Watcher her home be built is a dream come true. Sharing the process on social media, the lady had many people clapping for this amazing achievement.

This woman showed the progress of her home in an inspiring video. Image: TikTok user @nonhlanhlamuma5

Source: TikTok

Buying or building a home is not cheap. While owning a home used to be a given, nowadays, it remains only a dream for many people.

Proud woman shares home build progress in TikTok video

TikTok user @nonhlanhlamuma5 shared a video in which she showed her home being built from the ground up. While it is not yet complete, it is looking stunning!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at this beautiful home and the inspiring journey it has taken to get to this point:

South Africans react to the house building progress video

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the woman on her amazing achievement. Some expressed that this is their biggest dream.

Read some of the kind comments from people:

MakaChina-Okuhle Thu showed love:

“I'm proud of you, daughter.”

mandio05 clapped:

“well done, and congratulations ”

Omphile Shimi Drinkw celebrated:

“Great job, congratulations ”

Tebogo said:

“This is beautiful ❤️”

Proud man puts every cent he has into building his dream home, which took him six months: Mzansi people are inspired

In related news, Briefly News reported that it is many people's dream to own their own homes. One man made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure he had a roof over his head that he was proud of, which is absolutely stunning.

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and are willing to do the hard things necessary to make it a reality. This is exactly what this man did.

Twitter user @IamHardbone spent the last six months building his forever home. Spending over R500k, with much more still to do, the man poured his heart and soul into making this possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News