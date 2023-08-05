Former Public Protector, Prof Thuli Madonsela continues to make South Africans proud and was recently appointed as a member of the United Nations (UN)

The 60-year-old is now an external member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

Prof Madonsela posted about the wonderful news on Twitter and was congratulated by many netizens

Prof Thuli Madonsela has once again flown the South African flag high, this time for being appointed as a member of the United Nations (UN).

Prof Thuli Madonsela was lauded by the United Nations' Secretary general, António Guterres for her contribution to social justice. Image: Thuli Madonsela/Getty Images/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement by Stellenbosch University, the 60-year-old is now an external member of the UN’s Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science and Technology, a milestone the academic was honoured by:

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be part of the UN’s Scientific Advisory Board. This appointment underscores the importance of fostering collaboration between the scientific community and decision-makers, addressing the complex moral, social and political challenges presented by rapid scientific and technological advancements of our time.”

Thuli Madonsela posts about UN appointment on social media

Prof Madonsela, who currently serves as the Director of the Centre for Social Justice at the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University, posted about her wonderful feat on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support.

The Prof was appointed by the secretary general of the UN, António Guterres, who recognised her contributions to social justice.

Here is the tweet:

Mzansi peeps share excitement with Thuli Madonsela for UN appointment

Many people congratulated Prof Madonsela for the wonderful achievement:

@MysticOlive said:

“Congratulations! That is quite a task. You have some heavy lifting to do though, as one of three women, one of three academics from the developing world. The remaining four all have very strong ties in one country: the US. That is quite a responsibility. Bon courage.”

@zvjompolo wrote:

“Congratulations, Prof.”

