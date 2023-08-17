A nurse from KwaZulu-Natal is showcasing her journey in a TikTok video of her journey of becoming a doctor

The woman showed how she is starting medical school from scratch at the age of 25 years old

Mzansi peeps were moved by how determined the young lady was to make her dream come true

KZN nurse starts studying all over again to become a doctor. Images: @M_manala/TikTok.

A qualified nurse has inspired others to follow their dreams after sharing her journey to becoming a doctor on TikTok.

KZN nurse's TikTok video inspires others to follow their dreams

The nurse, known as M_manala on social media, started her journey from scratch and is working hard to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor. At 25 years-old, she will finish her studies when she turns 34.

The nurse's TikTok video has been viewed thousands of times and received hundreds of comments from people her story has inspired.

The young lady has been praised for working towards achieving her goals, even if it could take almost ten years to complete.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by TikTok video of the KZN nurse

The nurse's story is a reminder that dreams delayed are not dreams denied. With determination and hard work, anything is possible.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate her perseverance, while some shared their journey:

@user75 shared his fears:

"My fear is having to do university physics, maths etc when I’m 25. Is it not hard when you left high school so many years ago?"

Trevor Malose commented:

"I am 29 doing first-year Dentistry, having worked for 7 years as a qualified radiographer. It’s never too late."

@VISIONDOLO said:

"One thing about time? It will fly, sis; you will be done in no time. Keep at it, and all the best."

@nsovo ntuli commented:

"I’m 30, and this is my first year doing Bcom in Economics and Data Science.. it’s not an easy road, but we’ll get there in no time."

@Chantal's Anatomy shared her age:

"I'll be 29 when I graduate."

@Letsobana journey shared:

"You keep me going; I told you right. Also, as a qualified Nurse, I will finish my Sec Degree at 30, and That’s my gift when I reach 30."

@Miss Adams said:

"You’ve got this; all the best on your journey. Technically at 31 y/o? because you’ll be a doctor from the internship onwards."

@Siiindi commented:

"Dreams delayed are not dreams denied."

@Zuca said:

"Thank you for sharing your story and the inspiration."

